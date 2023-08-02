Strictly's Karen Hauer flooded with support after sharing new hospital photos

Strictly star Karen Hauer sparked a fan reaction on Wednesday when she posted a carousel of candid hospital photos.

Taking to Instagram, the Venezuelan-born dancer, 41, shared a snapshot of herself sitting in an examination chair next to her gynaecologist. Elsewhere, the professional dancer posted a simple image of her doctor's office.

© Instagram Karen appeared in high spirits

In the pictures, Karen appeared in high spirits as she flashed a friendly smile. She eschewed her glitzy Strictly sparkles for a navy-blue two-piece and a bright blue surgical bib.

Paying tribute to her doctor, Karen noted in the caption: "Since 2015, this lovely doctor has taken care of me. I always feel nervous going to the gynaecologist, but when I get there, I'm always made to feel as comfortable as possible. I also get chocolate and coffee after my checkup."

© Instagram The Strictly Come Dancing pro sparked an important conversation

She finished by tagging @londongynaecology [white heart emoji] and including the hashtags #papsmear #checkuptime #selfcare #cervicalscreening."

Karen's friends and followers were quick to inundate the comments section with supportive messages. Impressed by her transparency, one fan noted: "Thank you for sharing, Karen, so amazing to see you using your platform to help other women feel more comfortable," while another wrote: "The joys of being a woman - a necessity though."

A third commented: "So good to see someone normalising this. It is vitally important to get checked out. Embarrassing and uncomfortable perhaps, but if it can save lives, it's well worth it!" and a fourth added: "Always get checked Karen no shame."

© Instagram Karen opened up

Karen's taboo-busting post comes after she marked a huge personal milestone. Back in July, the Strictly pro proudly announced how she'd passed her driving test on her first attempt.

And to mark the monumental occasion, the brunette beauty posted a carousel of sweet photos sharing a glimpse inside her eventful afternoon.

© Instagram Karen flashed a huge smile

In the photos, the dancer looked euphoric clutching her certificate. She looked super stylish in a beige jumper dotted with pink tulips, a pair of mom-style jeans and some royally-approved Veja trainers.

The pro dancer elevated her outfit with a pair of golden hexagonal hoop earrings and a funky blue and black headband. Stunning!

"Posing up a storm after passing my driving test on my first go!!! [lightning bolt emoji]. I was [expletive] myself the entire time [laughing face emoji]," Karen noted in her caption.

She continued: "Massive thanks to my fabulous instructor Michelle who put me through my paces in 6 hours [laughing face emoji].

© Instagram The TV star looked overjoyed

"Thanks to @thepasspeople for finding an appointment and instructor for me in a very short amount of time [thumbs-up emoji]."

Karen's fans and friends were quick to congratulate the star, with one writing: "Congratulations, first time is brilliant," while a second chimed in: "Awwwww congratulations proud of you."

A third noted: "Welcome to the road! I love driving still and I passed my test 17 years ago!" and a fourth added: "Beep beep!! Well done beauty."