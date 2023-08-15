Holly Willoughby reveals heartfelt sadness about 14-year-old son Harry

Holly Willoughby has revealed a sad realisation about her eldest son, Harry, in her latest Wylde Moon newsletter - and we think parents everywhere will be able to relate!

Sharing her musings for her lifestyle brand, she wrote: "Last week we chatted about nostalgia and I loved reading about all your childhood memories. It’s amazing how, in some way or another, we all have such similar memories that stay with us into adulthood. This week, as I sit here with my family feeling incredibly blessed to have this time together, it’s really got me thinking about how many of these family holidays are left.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals son’s cute name for his grandma

"My eldest son, Harry, is 14 this year, and I’m sure it won’t be long before he’ll start wanting some more independence and to go on holiday with his friends instead of his mum and dad! The days where my kids need me around the clock are long gone and whilst it’s a sad way of looking at things, recognising how truly precious and short this time is, has actually helped me to remain totally present."

© Photo: Instagram Holly's son Harry just turned 14

The star, who is currently on a break from presenting This Morning, drew on her own childhood as a comparison, adding: "My sister and I always joke how our mum would still bundle us up somewhere with a moat and pull up the drawbridge if she had half the chance! It’s only since being a parent myself that I now understand that need to keep your children close so that you can enjoy them for as long as possible! Can someone please stop the clock!"

Holly shares three children, Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, eight, with her husband, Dan Baldwin. Speaking about how much she adores motherhood, she previously told HELLO!: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Holly has three children, Harry, Belle and Chester

The TV personality also referenced the difficulty with mum guilt in her memoir Reflections, writing: "The problem with mums, particularly working mum guilt is I’m feeling guilty because I'm not there to drop my kids off in the morning because I have to go to work."

"What I'm feeling guilty about is that in some way I’m clearly telling myself I clearly don’t love my kids because I love my career more than my children, which is why I’m choosing to do this. I know that's not the case, I know I love my kids more than anything on this planet."

Holly is currently enjoying a break with her husband and the kids before returning to the This Morning sofa - and has been spotted soaking up the sun in Portugal while making special memories with her family.