Alison Hammond 'so proud' as she celebrates rarely-seen son Aidan's birthday

This Morning star Alison Hammond paid tribute to her rarely-seen son Aidan at the weekend with a touching social media post.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the TV presenter, 49, shared a montage of video clips featuring her teen son in honour of his 19th birthday. She added snippets of Aidan DJing, candid clips of her son strolling around a city, and numerous throwback images of Aidan dressed in race gear at a go-karting track.

Bursting with pride, Alison noted in her caption: "Just so proud of this young man! This is 19! I love you son."

The star's friends and fans were quick to share celebratory messages in the comments section. Nadia Sawalha wrote: "Can see his beautiful energy and how much like yours it is…" while Josie Gibson commented: "Happy birthday Aidan so proud of all your achievements!!!!"

© Getty Images Alison and Aidan share a close bond

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman remarked: "Happy birthday Aidan…" and It Takes Two's Fleur East added: "Aw love this! Happy Birthday!"

Alison shares her 19-year-old son with her ex-husband Noureddine Boufaied. It is not clear when she split from Noureddine, but she later went on to get engaged to security guard Jamie Savage in 2014 before eventually going their separate ways in 2017.

© Instagram Alison welcomed Aidan in 2005

The mother-son duo have a very close bond and in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she opened up about their connection. "Aidan is my twin who was born 30 years after me. Our personalities are very similar. I'm so proud of the kind young man he's turned into," she explained.

© Getty Images The duo at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards in 2022

She went on to say: "I'm proud of the person he is, how kind he is. He's a lovely, chilled out young man. When other people come up to me and say: 'Your son is so lovely', I think 'Yes, I've done my job'." Take a look at their sweet bond in the video below...

WATCH: Alison Hammond and her son underdog major transformation!

Speaking of her regrets, Alison admitted: "My one wish would be that I'd had more children. I wish I'd had another three back then. I would totally consider adoption in the future."

© Getty Images The This Morning presenter is a mother-of-one

Alison lives in Birmingham with her son Aidan. While the This Morning star works in London, she's previously admitted that her "heart will always be in Birmingham." Meanwhile, during an interview with Birmingham Living, she said: "I love Birmingham. I love everything about it. I would never leave it."

Her home is ultra-modern with colourful trimmings and plenty of natural light. In her living room, she has added a splash of colour with a mustard yellow side table and zebra print cushions, while in her kitchen, Alison has created an open-place space with glossy cabinets and integrated appliances.

© ITV Alison's home is a colourful haven

Her garden, meanwhile, is a green oasis complete with a perfectly manicured lawn, potted palm trees, a swanky hot tub and a pergola where she has outdoor seating.