Holly Willoughby looks so elegant as she wows in flowing gown

Holly Willoughby is known for her gorgeous range of outfits when she presents on This Morning, and the popular presenter practically stole the whole show on Friday when she posed in the most elegant ballgown.

The mum-of-three donned the elegant frock for her wellness brand Wylde Moon, and she posed in a field full of wheat in the cream gown that would belong on any princess. The item carried a floral motif with pastel flowers dotted across its bell section, while her windswept blonde locks were swept to the side of her shoulder as she gazed off into the distance while carrying a bottle of perfume.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares perfume hack

In her caption, Holly shared: "As Elizabeth Taylor said… 'The beauty of fragrance is that it speaks to your heart...and hopefully, someone else's.' (borrowed from) The Wild, my signature scent from @wyldemoon moon comes from my heart to yours… link on story."

Fans were quick to react to her sensational post, as one enthused: "It's my absolute favourite scent. Just stunning," while a second added: "So beautiful things do grow in the garden," and a third posted: "My darling friend Holly looking absolutely stunningly beautiful and gorgeous."

Holly looked like Cinderella

A fourth commented: "Such a pretty dress, magical shot," and a fifth mused: "Fashion changes, but style endures," alongside a string of heart emojis.

Holly is currently away from our screens on This Morning as she enjoys her summer break with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their children, Harry, Belle and Chester, and she's been sharing plenty of snaps.

Holly is on holiday with her family

Earlier in the month, she was spotted giving her beau a smooch in a candid photo as they approach a major milestone. The touching snap appeared to be taken on the beach during their sunny family holiday. The happy couple were pictured facing away from the camera enjoying a romantic peck with the sea in the background.

Holly shared the photo in her weekly newsletter for her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon and revealed that this month she and Dan will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary and accompanied the image with some wise words about how to maintain a happy relationship.

© Instagram Holly always has incredible fashion

"August also happens to be the month I got married, so it's always a nostalgic time for Dan and I. It will be 16 years this year, which feels crazy in so many ways. I often think about us and the glue that binds us together.

"Every relationship is so unique and different; what works for one couple may not for another. It’s a bit like developing your own personal recipe that you adapt together and personalise along the way. I love nothing better than finding out what my friends/parents believe the secret to their relationship success is – and would love to hear your wisdom too!

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock We can't wait for Holly to return to our screens

"Mine would have to be remembering to carve out real time for each other within the madness of everyday life; everything from making time to talk over dinner at home to date nights. Whatever you do to keep the spark alive, keep it up!"

MORE: Holly Willoughby's lookalike sister's rebellious bridesmaid dress at castle wedding

READ: Holly Willoughby makes sentimental comment about her children after wedding anniversary

The couple tied the knot on 4 August 2007, after first meeting in 2004 on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem. Their lavish nuptials took place at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex.