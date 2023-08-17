Taylor Swift's 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' fate revealed by A-list friend and collab

1989 is the latest Taylor album to receive the re-record treatment and comes out this October

Taylor Swift fans received the treat of a lifetime when the singer, 33, announced during the final show at LA's SoFi Stadium as part of The Eras Tour that a new "Taylor's Version" album was coming.

She revealed that 1989 (Taylor's Version) would be the next in the line-up of re-recorded and re-released albums, and will drop on October 27, the ninth anniversary of the LP's original 2014 release.

Amid all the buzz for new takes on classics like "Shake It Off" and "Style," fans have eagerly begun the wait for what might be the next album in line, 2017's Reputation, and there's already some early news on that front.

Ed Sheeran, 32, spoke with Andy Cohen on his Deep & Shallow podcast about whether he'd been called in to re-record his verse on "End Game," the Reputation diss track also co-featuring Future.

The English singer-songwriter confirmed, however, that he hadn't been asked to step into the recording booth just yet, telling Andy: "No, I haven't."

He continued: "No. No. But 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next one coming out. That's the next one."

© Getty Images Taylor's friend Ed revealed that he hadn't been called in to re-record "End Game" yet

Ed gushed about his friendship with Taylor, having also featured on her songs "Everything Has Changed" (from 2012's Red), and "Run (Taylor's Version) [From the Vault]" (on the 2021 Red re-release).

He talked about wanting to check out her record-breaking tour, but bemoaned the fact that he would be performing on several of the same dates on his – (Subtract) Tour. "I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend," he said. "I think there's a chance next year when she's in the UK…"

© Getty Images He expressed his hope to catch the singer while she's on her tour

"End Game" was released as Reputation's third single in November 2017. It received mixed reviews, with most of the praise going to its hip-hop sound and Future's appearance, but became the album's third consecutive top 20 hit, peaking at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

1989 is the fourth of Taylor's pre-Republic Records albums to be released with the "Taylor's Version" treatments, following Fearless, Red, and Speak Now. Only Reputation and her self-titled 2006 debut remain, with most positing that Taylor Swift will probably come last, the perfect full circle.

© Getty Images Taylor is currently taking a small break before returning for her tour

The re-recorded versions have proven to be immense hits, with each of them going to number one in her native United States and multiple countries worldwide. The latter two records each debuted with over 500,000 copies sold and spent multiple weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Combined, the albums have also produced three top 20 hits in the US, including the re-recording of "Love Story" and "I Can See You," plus "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," the 10-minute cut that reached number one and won Taylor a Grammy Award for its Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink-starrer music video.

© Getty Images Taylor revealed that "1989" will be the next re-record release

