Joey King reveals she had no idea Taylor Swift would invite her on stage: 'It takes your breath away'

Joey King has revealed that she had no idea Taylor Swift would be inviting the actress up on stage to premiere the music video for 'I Can See You.'

The Kissing Booth actress, Presley Cash and Taylor Lautner all made surprise appearances on stage during the first night of the Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri on July 7 2023. But now Joey has revealed that she never thought Taylor would be bringing the cast of the video out on stage.

© John Shearer/TAS23 Presley Cash, Taylor Swift, Joey King and Taylor Lautner speak onstage

"I was like, ‘Bring me on stage?’ [And Taylor] was like, ‘Didn’t I tell you?’ I was like, ‘You did not tell me I was going on stage.' I started sweating and freaking out and I got really nervous. But it was incredible to just have that experience and feel that energy coming at you," Joey told CNN.

Speaking of standing in front of the 70,000 strong crowd, the 24-year-old called the moment "breathtaking", and a very "niche" moment in time. "It just takes your breath away and you’re genuinely caught for breath," she explained.

"It was truly a breathtaking experience to see all those people that are sending all this energy at you directly. It was exhilarating."

© John Shearer/TAS23 Taylor Swift and Joey King speak onstage for night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Fans were left shocked to see Taylor bring the three out on stage, especially as Twilight actor Taylor and singer Taylor dated briefly in 2009. Taylor, 33, later wrote the song 'Back to December', which was included on the 2010 album Speak Now, about him; the song is one of the few songs in Taylor's oeuvre in which she acknowledges her own mistakes.

Actor Taylor backflipped his way down the stage aa he was introduced, and later gave a speech in which he praised his former girlfriend for being "courageous and humble and kind".

Joey and Presley had both been in the music video for ‘Mean’ when they were nine and 13 respectively.

'I Can See You' was one of the vault tracks from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of the original first released back in 2010.

On August 9 2023 Taylor revealed the next re-recording would be 1989, which was first released in 2014 and marked the real turning point of the singer from the country genre to pop.

© Kevin Winter/TAS23 Taylor Swift reveals 1989 wil be the next re-record release

Taylor has been re-recording her first six albums in order to legally own the masters to her own songs. She made the decision after her former record label sold them to Scooter Braun without her permission.

The 'Cruel Summer' singer owns the lyrics to all of her songs, and therefore the publishing rights to the lyrics, which means she can legally re-record the songs with new production

