All the Taylor Swift fan theories that predicted the 1989 (Taylor's Version) announcement

Any fan of Taylor Swift knows all too well that the superstar has become synonymous with leaving Easter eggs across her work, be it her songs, special announcements, concert performances, and more.

The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker loves nothing more than keeping her fans on their toes, and in turn they obsessively theorize to try to predict her plans, upcoming musical releases, and such in advance.

Fan theories have been at an all time high since Taylor decided to re-release the majority of her albums one by one, and in the midst of her Eras Tour, which started in March.

WATCH: Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards

Now, though many, many fan theories have been proven wrong in the past years, Swifties finally nailed it in predicting that Taylor's next re-release is the one and only 1989, which was first released in 2014.

There were plenty of fan theories and hints from Taylor herself indicating not only that 1989 would be her next Taylor's Version, but that she would specifically announce it at the last show of the first US leg of the tour, in Los Angeles.

MORE: Taylor Swift fans shocked after spotting Karlie Kloss at Eras Tour following rumored fall out

The most notable, viral theory was the fact that the last concert date was slated for August 9, aka 8/9. Plus, not only did the date represent "89," it also marked eight years, nine months, and 13 days (Taylor's favorite number of course) since the original 1989 release date. Even more specifically, it marked 3,208 days since the album was first released; when you take each number individually, they add up to 13.

The night before the big announcement, Taylor started getting in the 1989 mood, subtlety of course, and changed her look for the Midnights segment of the Eras concert to a sequin bodysuit resembling one she wore during the 1989 tour, plus, at the end of the show, the light-up bracelets concert-goers are provided lit up in blue, five times; 1989 was Taylor's fifth album.

MORE: Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles with friends as Prince Harry visits Japan

MORE: Taylor Swift receives major news a year after her record-breaking VMAs night

Fans also noted that, as Taylor continues to pick two different surprise songs from her entire oeuvre for each of the concerts, the only one she had left to sing from 1989 was "New Romantics," which of course she sang Wednesday night after making the long-awaited announcement.

© Getty Taylor changed many of her concert looks to blue to match the 1989 theme

During the concert itself, Taylor continued to make fans all but sure the announcement would come, by changing her typically purple Speak Now dress to blue, as well as her Folklore dress. Not to mention, her good friend Emma Stone, plus Jaime King, and infamous former bestie Karlie Kloss – all part of her squad during the 1989 era – were all in attendance.

Scott Eastwood, the star of the "Wildest Dreams" music video, also posted a photo from it hours before to his Instagram, however even more Easter eggs go back to months before the official announcement.

In the "I Can See You Now" music video, which she released in early July to announce the Speak Now re-record, there were plenty of Easter eggs alluding to 1989 being next. Those included a moment reminiscent of her 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival performance, the five security guards chasing Taylor Lautner and Joey King was received by fans as a reference to 1989 being her fifth album, the lights switched to blue as soon as Taylor, and Speak Now, were released from the vault, implying 1989 was next, and finally at the end, a van went under a bridge with a sign that read "1989 TV."

MORE: Why Taylor Swift was 'sobbing' after gifting Eras Tour crew over $55million: here's the incredible story

© Getty Taylor received an 8-minute standing ovation for her last US show of the year

Lastly (kind of), the music video for "Karma," which premiered in May, had plenty of Easter eggs all but solidifying the order of the next re-releases, with a moment showing Taylor's blue nail placed pointing to the number eight (August) in a clock on a coffee cup.

Now, after 1989 (Taylor's Version) finally comes out October 27th – the nine-year anniversary of its original release – fans will be left waiting for Reputation and Taylor's debut album, which will most likely be released last, making for a significant, full circle moment.