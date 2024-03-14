When is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Disney+ coming out and why is the title different?

Almost a year to the day of Taylor Swift's first Eras Tour show in Glendale, Arizona, the live concert film is dropping on Disney+. The singer kicked off the record-breaking tour on March 17 2023, shocking fans with the three-hour long run time that spanned all ten of her eras.

But fans will have noticed a change in the title, as well as a different runtime to the cinema version. Here is all we know…

© Ashok Kumar/TAS24 Taylor Swift during The Eras Tour

Why is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour called something different on Disney+?

On Disney+ the film has been titled Taylor Swift's Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), a play on the recent recordings of her first six albums. The use of (Taylor's Version) is in reference to the updated changes that have been made, with five new performances being added to the Disney+ version.

When is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour coming out on Disney+ in America?

The concert film will drop on the streaming platform worldwide on March 14 at 9pm EST and 6pm EST.

The Eras Tour concert film trailer

What time does the Eras Tour movie come out in Australia?

It will drop at 1pm AEDT on March 15.

What time does the Eras Tour movie come out in the UK?

It will be released in the UK on March 15 at 1am UK.

Where can I watch Taylor Swift The Eras tour?

On streaming service Disney+.

© Ashok Kumar/TAS24 All six surprise songs recorded will appear on the Disney+ version

What additional songs are on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)?

'The Archer,' 'Long Live,' and 'Wildest Dreams,' were all included when the film hit VOD, and Disney+ revealed their version will include 'Cardigan,' from Folklore. All four of these songs are from the main tour.

The tour also includes two surprise songs on each night, and the theater version featured 'Our Song' and 'You're Own Your Own Kid'. The Disney+ version will also feature the four other surprise songs – 'I Can See You,' 'Maroon,' 'You Are in Love,' and 'Death by a Thousand Cuts'.

© Getty The star performs to around 80,000 each night on the tour

How long is the Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)?

The cinematic edit was two hours and 45 minutes. With eight additional new songs, we expect the run time to be closer to three hours and 20 minutes.

Why did Taylor Swift changes the Eras Tour release date?

The original release date was March 15 but Disney+ later moved it forward several hours. Some fans believe the singer, who is known for dropping surprises, may drop something at midnight EST on March 15 instead.

© Disney+ The Eras Tour will premiere on Disney+ on March 14

What did Taylor Swift say about the Eras Tour?

"This week is truly the best kind of chaos," Taylor shared on social media when the news was announced.



"I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”.