Rachel Riley stuns fans with precious photo of mini-me daughters - and Maven looks so grown up!

Rachel Riley sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when she shared a heart-melting photograph of her two daughters Maven and Noa.

Over on Instagram, the Countdown presenter, who shares her children with beau Pasha Kovalev, shared a precious snap of her little girls munching on sweet treats during an afternoon excursion.

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares sweet video of daughters - and fans can't believe how much they've grown!

In the snapshot, Maven, three, looked every inch her father's spitting image as she thrust her arms into the air whilst holding what appeared to be a raspberry-flavoured ice cream. Showing her support for the Lionesses, the youngster was dressed in an England football top and a pair of pink trousers.

Little Noa, meanwhile, looked adorable in a striped sundress complete with frills galore. Sharing a glimpse inside their family weekend, Rachel noted in her caption: "Proud to explain to these two little girls how brilliant our @lionesses are.

© Instagram Maven and Noa melted hearts

"Unfortunate end to a brilliant tournament, so great to see how far women's football has come on in standard and popularity since I was their age. This squad has done our country proud."

Rachel's fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Well said Rachel. What adorable little girls you have," while another wrote: "Future Lionesses!" followed by a smiley emoji surrounded by hearts.

A third sweetly added: "Beautiful girlies," and a fourth penned: "Very glad you and your family had a beautiful day."

© Instagram Rachel with baby Maven

Rachel and Pasha, who wed in 2019, have been incredibly candid about their family life away from the spotlight. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Magazine earlier this month, doting mum Rachel revealed how Maven and Noa are slowly learning to appreciate Rachel's love of Maths and Pasha's passion for dancing.

"My three-year-old is literally asking for maths videos for kids on YouTube," she explained.

© Instagram Pasha is a doting dad

"There's one that's a dance with numbers up to 100. And she's looking for numbers on the side of the road, like the speed signs or the road signs and she's shouting the numbers out, you know, getting excited about it and counting. Even the baby's going '1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11'.

"They're both really active. My three-year-old's riding a bike and she [was] on a balance bike and a scooter this week. It's just going before my eyes. But it's fun watching their little personalities and letting them try stuff, but just keeping them out of the road!"

© Getty The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

Lovebirds Rachel and Pasha got married after meeting on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. The couple began dating the following year and revealed in July 2019 that they had secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas.

On their big day, Rachel opted for an unconventional wedding dress in the form of a gorgeous patterned red and white mini while Pasha looked dapper in a smart blazer and chinos.

The couple announced the news on social media with a smitten photo taken in front of a carousel adorned with flowers. Rachel wrote in the caption: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… We both said yes!"