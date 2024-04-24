Orlando Bloom explains why he's 'getting pushed aside' by 13-year-old son Flynn: 'I miss him'

Orlando Bloom's firstborn son, Flynn, is officially a teenager already, and he is having to get used to their ever-changing relationship.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 47, shares the 13-year-old with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who he was married to from 2010 to 2013. He also shares daughter Daisy Dove, three, with fiancée Katy Perry, who he has been with since 2016.

The former Victoria Secret model, 41, tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in 2017, and the two have since welcomed three sons, Hart, five, Myles, four, and Pierre, born earlier this year.

Orlando, speaking with Jay Shetty on his podcast On Purpose while promoting his new Peacock series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, opened up about how he handles co-parenting with Miranda, and his evolving relationship with Flynn.

After the father-of-two, who practices Buddhism, was asked how he has introduced his philosophies to his children, he first said: "Flynn's mother has a beautiful faith in life, I think, and I really respect it," adding: "I don't challenge any of the things – his views – that he's obviously imbued through his mother."

He further shared that the two love to go on walks and have lengthy conversations, however that has changed since Flynn – whose mom and stepdad split their time between Los Angeles and Australia – has grown up.

© Getty Orlando and Flynn in 2014

Orlando explained: "He's thirteen now, so it's almost like dad is getting pushed aside, and I kind of know what that feels like. I was the same, you know. So I try not to take it personally."

"And I miss him," he added, noting that he always texts him to say he loves and misses him, and continued: "We have these wonderful walks and talks, and I kind of just, throughout whatever we're saying, I try to keep reinforcing just the undercurrent philosophy and thinking of my practice."

© Getty Orlando and Miranda have maintained a close friendship even after their divorce

He elaborated that it's mostly: "'Are you respecting? Are you, if there is that kid in class who's not… are you supporting that kid that's not getting the support?' Because that's where you'll find a richness," and noted: "I know that's in his heart as well. I see it."

The doting dad also revealed that Flynn has joked to him: "Dad, you know, I'm really good at just bluffing," though he pointed out that "this is him at thirteen, you know, flexing a bit."

© Getty Katy and Miranda have also gushed about each other

Still, Orlando ultimately shared that he maintains to Flynn: "Just keep working that, even if you think it's like, you're putting on a show, fake it till you make it. Just keep trying to do the right thing, and eventually you'll start to realize what the right thing is."

He emphasized: "I love to walk and talk with him, and I just don't overwhelm him with it."

