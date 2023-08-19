Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev pack on the PDA during romantic day out

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev enjoyed a day out in the sunshine on Friday as they headed to the Southport Flower Show. Packing on the PDA as they toured the scenic gardens, the couple couldn't have looked more in love.

© Getty Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev paid a visit to the Southport Flower Show

Pictured throughout the day, Rachel and Pasha were spotted cuddling up on a bench in one of the prize-winning gardens before taking part in a live Q&A. Stepping out in style for their latest appearance, Rachel opted for a floral midi dress and glittery flat sandals. She swept her blonde locks into a low ponytail and opted for natural and dewy makeup.

© Getty The couple couldn't have looked more in love

As for Pasha, the Strictly Come Dancing alum looked dapper in dark indigo jeans, which he teamed with a charcoal blazer and a navy printed shirt.

It's been a busy week for the celebrity couple. While Rachel has been on set to film Countdown, Pasha – who is gearing up for this stint in the theatre show La Bamba – made the journey to meet Jannette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's baby daughter Lyra on Wednesday.

© Instagram Earlier in the week, Pasha took his daughters Maven and Noa to meet Janette and Aljaz's baby daughter Lyra

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, proud mum Janette revealed that Pasha and his two daughters with Rachel – Maven, three, and baby Noa, one – had spent quality time with baby Lyra the previous day.

"We had another group of visitors yesterday. The best afternoon with @pashakovalev and his beautiful little girls!" Janette wrote alongside an adorable photo that showed Pasha and his two daughters sat on Janette and Aljaz's living room floor whilst observing Lyra, who was wide awake and rocking the cutest polka dot babygrow.

© Getty Rachel and Pasha first met on Strictly in 2013

Pasha and Rachel typically reside in a colourful London home with their two daughters, but they also spend a lot of time in Manchester where the presenter films Countdown, so Pasha's trip to Janette and Aljaz's new Cheshire home would have been a short drive.

Rachel and Pasha first started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly. They then married in June 2019 in Las Vegas, months before welcoming their first child, little Maven, on 15 December of that year. They later welcomed their second daughter Noa in November 2021.

Rachel and Pasha dote on their daughters

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in July, Rachel revealed whether baby number three is on the cards for the couple. "We're happy where we are," she said. "If I had all the help in the world and all the staff in the world to keep having babies…but I think we're happy with two."

She added: "We're just starting to get out of the woods and they can play together now. They can be left together for a little bit, it's starting to get a little bit easier. So I think we're on that note."