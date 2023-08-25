Kevin Costner breaks silence on adultery allegations, questions ex Christine Baumgartner's fidelity

Kevin Costner's divorce continues to remain tumultuous, with new fillings revealing that the Yellowstone actor denies rumors he had extramarital affairs — and then questions whether his estranged Christine Baumgartner strayed.

In papers, his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner's lawyers requested any documentation that reveals “expenses paid by you, or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital romantic relationships."

In response, Kevin – through his lawyers – denied engaging in any "extramarital romantic relationships," and added: “[Kevin] does not for a fact know if [Christine] engaged in any 'extramarital romantic relationships' before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid."

Christine, who is mother to three of Kevin's seven children, has also accused the 68-year-old of "withholding evidence,” “stonewalling,” and being “evasive" when it comes to his finances, suggesting that he has been hiding the details of his salary from his time on Yellowstone.

Christine, a handbag designer, filed for divorce in early May, after 18 years of marriage. In the months since, the pair have clashed over the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement and child support payments.

In mid-August the two were pictured together for the first time in months as they spent time at a law office in their home town of Montecito for a divorce deposition. Kevin looked casual in white button-down shirt paired with eggshell white trousers, sneakers, and black sunglasses, while Christine wore a red ribbed t-shirt, and black trousers paired with a black Bottega Veneta tote bag.

However, although the two appear to be making steps to finalize their divorce, it is expected that they may have to head to trial in November to argue the validity of their prenup agreement, which Christine has challenged.

Documents reveal that Christine, who wed Kevin when she was 30, is arguing she "felt pressured to sign the agreement because of the circumstances surrounding its execution".

"This contradicts the unambiguous language in the PMA wherein Christine represented in all caps that she 'voluntarily' and 'free from duress, fraud or undue influence' entered into the agreement," Kevin's lawyers responded declaring that "Christine cannot have her cake and eat it too".

A Santa Barbara County judge has also ordered the actor to pay $129,755 per month in child support payments to Christine; it was less than what she requested but more than he had proposed. The prenup also agrees that Christine would receive a $1.5 million payout should they divorce, however she risks forfeiting the money by challenging the divorce settlement.

Their prenup states: "If Christine, in any manner, challenges or assists in the challenge of the validity or enforceability of any provision of this Agreement, she shall lose any and all rights to receive any payment, Property or Interest from Kevin pursuant to this Agreement."

It also states that should either party retain counsel in order to either enforce or breach the agreement, as is the case now, the prevailing party would be reimbursed for the legal fees incurred by the non-prevailing party.

Kevin and Christine married in 2004 and welcomed three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old daughter Grace. The Dances with Wolves actor was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994, and they share kids Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35.