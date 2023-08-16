Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner risks losing millions for months-long legal battle – details

The Yellowstone actor and his wife have been at odds over their 2004 prenuptial agreement

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner landed herself in hot water, aka ongoing court battles, after challenging the terms of their prenuptial agreement, and it might not pay off.

The Yellowstone actor and his wife have been engaged in a bitter legal battle over the terms of their divorce settlement, ever since Christine first filed on May 1.

The former couple have been at odds over a myriad of issues pertaining to their prenup, including over child support and their residential properties, and as Christine continues to challenge the stipulations in the legal agreement, she could be losing out on millions of dollars.

WATCH: Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton on Yellowstone

In court documents filed by Kevin's legal team earlier this week, they slammed Christine's claim that she "didn't fully understand" the terms of their 2004 prenup as "stalling tactics" to drag out their divorce proceedings and as "gamesmanship of the worst sort."

The documents reveal Christine is arguing she "felt pressured to sign the agreement because of the circumstances surrounding its execution," though Kevin's lawyers maintained: "This, after she previously admitted she entered the agreement under her own 'free will.'"

MORE: Kevin Costner speaks out on ex Christine Baumgartner's divorce 'tactics' amid bitter court battle

They've claimed that throughout the months-long legal battle over their divorce settlement, Christine has refused to answer questions pertaining to her understanding of the prenup before she signed it and her willingness to do so at the time.

© Getty Kevin and Christine first met on a golf course in the early '90s

Per People, the Dancing with Wolves' directors legal team stated: "This contradicts the unambiguous language in the PMA wherein Christine represented in all caps that she 'voluntarily' and 'free from duress, fraud or undue influence' entered into the agreement," and declared: "Christine cannot have her cake and eat it too."

MORE: Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner moves into luxury $35K-per-month rental amid messy divorce

MORE: Kevin Costner deals tough blow to estranged wife Christine Baumgartner in bitter divorce update

Under the terms of Kevin and Christine's prenup, it was agreed that the latter would receive a $1.5 million payout should they divorce.

© Getty The actor's previous divorce from Cindy Silva reportedly cost him $80 million

However, their prenup also states: "If Christine, in any manner, challenges or assists in the challenge of the validity or enforceability of any provision of this Agreement, she shall lose any and all rights to receive any payment, Property or Interest from Kevin pursuant to this Agreement."

Moreover, the prenup dictates that should either party retain counsel in order to either enforce or breach the agreement, as is the case now, the prevailing party would be reimbursed for the legal fees incurred by the non-prevailing party.

© Getty The former couple have three children together

There are several stipulations of their prenup that Christine has already challenged. One of them is their agreement that should Christine file for divorce, she would have 30 days from the date filed to move out of their shared home, which prior to their split, was a 1.4-acre cliffside property in Santa Barbara.

MORE: Kevin Costner and his kids reunite for Aspen vacation amid his divorce battle

© MEGA Christine was spotted moving out of their Santa Barbara home in late July

Though Christine initially did not abide by the stipulation, she was ordered by a judge to move out of the property by July 31 – she argued for August 31 and Kevin for July 13 – and moving trucks were spotted ahead of the deadline at both the Santa Barbara residence and later at another one of Kevin's residences not far from it.

She also requested $248,000 per month in child support, for their kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 – the prenup initially allotted $38,000 – and after Kevin gave a counter offer of $123,620 to her $248,000, a judge ordered him to pay $129,000 a month instead.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.