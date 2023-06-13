Yellowstone star talks show's bittersweet end amid Kevin Costner drama and production delays

Yellowstone will come to an end later this year after five seasons

Now that both the drama surrounding Yellowstone and the actual show are coming to an official end, its stars are looking back with bittersweet feelings on the show's impressive five-year run.

After much speculation of animosity between lead star Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan, and rumors of the actor's alleged acrimonious departure, plus production delays, Yellowstone's end was confirmed earlier this year.

The show will air its finale in November – granted that the WGA strike doesn't delay it – with the seven episodes that make up the second part of the fifth season, which were originally meant to air this summer.

Ahead of the ending, cast member Wes Bentley, who plays the son of Kevin's John Dutton character, shared quite the juicy glimpse of the drama they can expect from the finale, (strictly on-screen, though).

"He's going to go out like a cannonball, maybe. Just blow it all up," he teased in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I will miss it," he admitted, though he then confessed: "But I will also celebrate it being over."

© Getty Wes has been part of Yellowstone since its first season

His co-star, Luke Grimes, who stars as his character's brother Kayce Dutton, promised just as much juicy drama for the megahit modern western's end.

Speaking on a featurette clip that's set to appear on the show's latest DVD and Blu-ray release shared with Entertainment Tonight, the actor teased what fans might see in the show's conclusion, and delved into why it became such a hit after its 2018 premiere.

© Rex Yellowstone first aired in 2018

He reflected: "Love and family and serve your tribe, your people – that's a huge theme in the show. With Kayce, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son," adding: "I think it's because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters."

© Getty Taylor and Kevin at the world premiere of Yellowstone in 2018

Luke then explained: "That's sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team." Still, he noted: "There's no right team or wrong team, it's just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what's best for their own."

© Getty Kevin has yet to address any Yellowstone news

Fans last saw the Yellowstone crew in November of 2022, when the first part of the oversized fifth season – now set to be the last – concluded with a seventh episode.

Currently, the Yellowstone franchise includes Yellowstone, Tulsa King, prequels 1883 and 1923, plus 6666, the latter of which has yet to be released. Additionally, a yet to be titled sequel starring Matthew McConaughey is also in the works. While no additional details have been released just yet, it will reportedly air on Paramount in December, one month after Yellowtone's series finale in November.

© Getty Kevin is now working on his own western film

In a statement confirming the show's finale earlier this year, and the franchise's exciting future, Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King – and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios and executive producer of Yellowstone, added, "The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."