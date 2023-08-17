Kevin Costner's son is all grown up in new photo amid difficult legal battle with estranged wife Christine

The Yellowstone star and his ex-wife have been working through the terms of their divorce and prenup since May

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's legal battle over the terms of their divorce wages on, but the actor, 68, doesn't seem too fazed by it based on recent sightings.

Kevin shared a new photo on Instagram from a trip to the Dallas Cowboys training camp (dubbed "Cowboys Camp") in Oxnard, California.

He was joined by one of his sons, who walked beside his father while trying to go more incognito with his sunglasses and was already nearly as tall as his strapping dad.

"Had a ball at #CowboysCamp with my son. Thank you @dallascowboys for having us!" Kevin wrote, receiving a slew of comments from his fans along the lines of: "Duttons are Cowboys fans!" and: "Yesssss! A cowboys fan!!" as well as: "Awesome sharing that experience with your son."

Many in the comments were left in disbelief about his son, believed to be his 16-year-old, Cayden, and how much he had grown to look like his dad.

"Wow, your son Cayden's almost as tall as you Kevin, he's a handsome young man," one fan gushed, while another said: "Wow! Your son is growing into a lovely young man – and you're looking good too," and a third added: "Having a ball and making memories with the Cowboys and your son, sounds like a good time!!"

Kevin and Christine, 49, who were married for over 18 years before Christine filed for divorce on May 1, share sons Cayden and Hayes, 14, and are also parents to daughter Grace, 13, Kevin's youngest.

The Yellowstone star is also a dad to Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 35, from his first marriage to Cindy Silva (1978-1994). He also welcomed a son, 26-year-old Liam, with Bridget Rooney.

© Getty Images Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner share three children

The former couple have been at odds over the terms of their divorce for months now, from residential rights regarding their once shared home and the conditions of child support.

Several of their legal disagreements have stemmed from their 2004 prenuptial agreement, which initially stated that Christine would receive a $1.5 million payout from Kevin should they divorce. However, it stated that were she to challenge any of the stipulations (as she has), she could potentially lose all right to the payout.

© Getty Images The exes are involved in a bitter legal back and forth

After a tumultuous period that involved a back-and-forth on when Christine would move out of their $145 million Carpinteria family estate, it is reported that she has moved into a $35k a month luxury rental apartment nearly 10 miles away.

© Getty Images They're currently dealing with the complications of their 2004 prenup

The designer also requested $248,000 per month in child support, for their three children – the prenup initially allotted $38,000 – and after Kevin gave a counter offer of $123,620 to her $248,000, a judge ordered him to pay $129,000 a month instead.

