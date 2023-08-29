Geri Horner's son Monty is all grown up in touching photo following in his mother's footsteps

Geri Horner is known for her love of horses and on Monday, the former Spice Girl revealed her son Monty is following in her animal-loving footsteps when they were pictured on horseback together.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 51-year-old shared a slew of wholesome bank holiday snaps from her time in the country including one adorable photo next to her six-year-old, who has a shared love for horses.

Geri and Monty have a shared love

Captioning the photos, the flame-haired beauty penned: "No better way to start the week," alongside a horse emoji. Monty looked so sweet in his riding gear and donned a vibrant green helmet as he was captured perched on a beautiful black and white horse.

Geri - who is known for always rocking an all-white ensemble - diverted from her usual fashion rule and added a black fleece to her white jodhpurs and matching coat. She also slipped on a pair of chestnut brown riding boots and a black helmet for the outing.

Geri is a big horse lover

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the sweet photos. "Adorable," penned one follower alongside three white love heart emojis, adding: "We love you so much, Geri!"

A second replied: "Beautiful pictures, lovely horse." Meanwhile, a third added: "You're glowing."

The star is a country girl!

Monty certainly has developed a passion for horse riding. In an interview with Dolly Alderton for the Sunday Times, Dolly explained that after conducting her latest interview with Geri: "She [Geri] introduces me to the racehorses. Monty has just been riding and he excitedly jumps up and down, and tells us all about it."

Geri has two racing horses: Hildie and Hector, who are her pride and joy, however, in the bank holiday photos, she appeared to be riding a beautiful horse named Rose who has been the centre of attention on the pop star's social media account recently.

© Instagram Geri Horner with her racing horse Hildie

Whilst it's unclear whether Rose is the latest addition to the Horner clan, it's safe to say that she has stolen Geri's heart.

Earlier this month, Geri was pictured riding Rose in a stunning photo on her Instagram feed. Geri donned all-white riding gear for the beautiful snap as well as her black helmet.

Rose has stolen Geri's heart

She penned: "Had such a lovely time with Rose," alongside the image.

When Geri isn't gallivanting on horseback, she is the doting mother and stepmother to her daughter Bluebell, 17, Monty as well as Oliva, nine, who is her husband Christian Horner's daughter from his previous marriage to Beverly Allen.

© Instagram Geri is a doting mother and step-mother

Meanwhile, Geri shares Bluebell with her ex Sacha Gervasi. Geri and Bluebell could not be more alike if they tried and could be mistaken for twins when they are photographed next to each other.

The latest photo shared on 30 July, saw Bluebell pose next to her stepdad Christian whilst they headed out for a family day out at the F1 Grand Prix in Belgium. Bluebell was every inch her mother's daughter in the sweet family photo and donned the official merchandise for Red Bull, of which Christian is the F1 president.

© Instagram Geri shared this sweet snap of Bluebell and Christian

Captioning the photo, Geri penned: "So proud of you [heart eyes emoji]. History-making moment! @christianhorner & Bluebell working hard [star emoji]! Congratulations to @redbullracing @maxverstappen1 @schecoperez."

"Beautiful like her mum," one fan said of the teen. A second added: "Pretty young lady [heart emoji] she's definitely with the best team."