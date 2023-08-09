Geri Horner and husband Christian left heartbroken after loss of beloved pet

Geri Horner has revealed she has been left heartbroken following the loss of her family dog, Margo, whom she's had for 11 years.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the devastated Spice Girls star shared a heartwarming video of herself playing with her beloved pooch at home. In the caption, she wrote: "Goodbye Margo [broken heart emoji] we love you."

WATCH: Geri Horner shares sweet video following loss of pet pooch Margo

Her husband Christian Horner also took to his own page to express his sadness, writing: "Dogs are such a big part of the family and today we unfortunately had to say goodbye to Margo after 11 years. Thank you Margo for being the kindest and gentlest fury friend x."

Friends and fans alike rushed to share their condolences, with Rylan Clark commenting: "NO [heart emoji]." Another post read: "I feel your pain. Our family went through the same thing about a month ago."

A third person said: "My heartfelt condolences! it is as you say, furry friends like dogs and cats they are members of a family. Painful Loss when they pass away; experienced that many times." Another follower added: "Sorry to hear that Geri. As a long time dog mother, losing a dog is one of the hardest things I had to endure, especially living with autism."

The sad death comes three years after the loss of their pet pooch, Hugo. "Goodbye Hugo my special friend - sadly past away to Doggie Heaven," the former singer wrote at the time, while her F1 boss husband remarked: "Hugo we will miss you so much but thank you for being such a good friend."

A year later, the couple went on to adopt a fluffy canine called Daisy from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. "Meet Daisy! She has had some health problems but she’s on the mend and will be coming home with us in a few weeks. Exciting," she announced at the time.

The star went on: "She’s a rescue dog from @battersea that needed a second chance in love and a family… And Daisy is a mix of shih-tzu, just like Harry (who was also from @battersea too."

The singer lives with husband Christian and her two children, 17-year-old Bluebell, and six-year-old Monty. As well as their country home in Banbury, the family also own a second property in Hertfordshire. With plenty of land, the couple keep a number of animals at their retreat, including goats and chickens.