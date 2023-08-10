Geri Horner reveals special family meaning behind latest project - and it's so touching

It's safe to say that Geri Horner is successful at anything she turns her hand to, and with the release of her new novel just months away, she revealed the special family meaning behind the project.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the former Spice Girl posted a beaming photo of herself clutching a copy of C.S Lewis' The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. She revealed she took inspiration from the famed author when writing her book, Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen, and wrote it for her goddaughter Skye.

Alongside the image she penned: "Happy Book Lovers Day to all who celebrate [books emoji] For my birthday this year, I received this 1956 edition of ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ by C.S. Lewis… and if you know me, you know how deeply special this gift is! Not only did this story ignite my love of reading from a young age, but it inspired my new novel, 'Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen'. I even wrote it for my goddaughter Skye, just as C.S. Lewis wrote ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ for his goddaughter Lucy".

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the touching revelation. "Geri I know this is a special gift for you!!! Can’t wait to read your new novel and [getting] lost in your story reading your book!!! Go on Geri need more for you!!! [Red love heart emoji] love you and always by your side whatever you bring to us."

© Instagram Geri's new book is out in October

A second added: "Can't wait to read your new book! Ordered! You are such a beautiful storyteller." Meanwhile, a third added: "Oh my goodness that's so lovely [smiley heart emoji]."

The sweet photo saw Geri posing in what appeared to be her lavish family home which she shares with her husband, Christian Horner, and their blended family.

The author looked as glamorous as ever in a classic Geri white-hued outfit comprised of a white collared shirt and a cosy cream jumper. Her iconic flame-hued tresses looked immaculate and were styled into soft waves. Her flawless natural makeup look was comprised of lashings of mascara and soft eyeliner.

The sweet confession came just hours after she revealed she had been left heartbroken following the loss of her family dog, Margo, whom she had for 11 years.

Geri Horner shares sweet video following loss of pet pooch Margo

The doting mother took to her Instagram account with a video of herself and her beloved pooch playing together at home. Accompanying the video were the words: "Goodbye Margo [broken heart emoji] we love you."

Her F1 president husband Christian also took to his social media to express his upset. He penned: "Dogs are such a big part of the family and today we, unfortunately, had to say goodbye to Margo after 11 years. Thank you Margo for being the kindest and gentlest fury friend x."