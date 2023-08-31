Sharon Stone wades into Kevin Costner's divorce, criticizes ex-husband, as details of Christine Baumgartner's day in court emerge

Sharon Stone has claimed her ex-husband, Phil Bronstein, "thought the same" as Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgatner, as Christine fights for $160,000 a month in child support.

The Basic Instinct actress shared the comment on an Instagram post that offered details of Christine's day in court on Thursday August 31, where the 49-year-old spoke of the lifestyle her two sons and daughter had become accustomed to as the children of the Yellowstone actor.

© Getty Christine Baumgartner is requesting $160,000 a month

Christine, 49, is currently receiving $129K a month in child support but was in court to request a higher amount of $161,592; this was a reduction of almost $14,000 from the initial request of $175,057 per month in child support.

In court, as Christine shared pictures of the life her teens were used to, she reportedly began to cry and told the Judge: "It’s so much more than this — it’s an experience."

"We’ve created quite a community," she said of the home they had built together in Santa Barbara, revealing that she works on arts and crafts with her children in what they call the home's “surf garage,' and revealing details of their time spend together on the volleyball court, in the garden, and the infinity pool.

Speaking on her behalf, her lawyers added that a life of luxury is "in their DNA at this point".

© Instagram Sharon left this comment on an Instagram post

In response to the claims, Sharon commented: "My ex thought the same," and added a laughing emoji.

Sharon married Phil, a newspaper editor, in 1998 and in 2000 they adopted their son Roan. Phil filed for divorce in 2004 and won custody of Roan in 2008. The actress went on to adopt two more children, and years later Roan moved to Los Angeles to live with his siblings and mom.

It is unclear what, if any, child support Sharon paid to Phil.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Sharon Stone and husband Phil Bronstein in 2000

Kevin and Christine married in 2004 and welcomed three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old daughter Grace. Christine filed for divorce in May 2023 and they have been engaged in a bitter court battle ever since.

Kevin, 68, has also been forced to deny claims of extramarital affairs when Christine's lawyers requested any documentation that reveals “expenses paid by you, or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital romantic relationships."

response, the Yellowstone actor denied engaging in any "extramarital romantic relationships," and, via his lawyers, added: “[Kevin] does not for a fact know if [Christine] engaged in any 'extramarital romantic relationships' before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid."

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton in Yellowstone

Christine has also accused her husband of "withholding evidence,” “stonewalling,” and being “evasive" when it comes to his finances.

Recent forensic account analysis by Christine's team allegedly reveals that Kevin's "various accounts and entities had a total of $17,293,117 in cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, giving him ample funds to pay his support and also to pay the attorneys’ fees and costs for both parties."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.