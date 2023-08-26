Kevin Costner's estranged wife demands $46k extra a month - on top of $129k- amid contentious divorce

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is reportedly asking for a further $46k per month as she claims that the actor has "ample funds to pay his support and also to pay the attorneys’ fees and costs for both parties".

Christine, 49, currently receives $129K a month, but has now requested $175,057 per month in child support. The pair have been engaged in a bitter battle since Christine filed for divorce in May 2023. New legal documents allege that "forensics has determined that [Kevin's] average cash ﬂow available for support for the two-year period of 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year ($1,604,039 per month). Based on this cash ﬂow, and a 50/50 parenting time share, the guideline child support, which is presumptively correct under California law, is $175,057 per month".

© Lionel Hahn Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner wed in 2004

“Christine brings this request in order to uphold these Family Law principles and to assure that the parties’ three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth,” the new documents continue, reporting that Kevin had "various accounts and entities" with "a total of $17,293,117 in cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, giving him ample funds to pay his support and also to pay the attorneys’ fees and costs for both parties".

Kevin and Christine married in 2004 and welcomed three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old daughter Grace.

© Joe Maher Kevin denied extramarital affairs

The ongoing divorce has also seen Kevin, 68, deny claims of extramarital affairs. Christine's lawyers had previously requested any documentation that reveals “expenses paid by you, or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital romantic relationships."

In response, the Yellowstone actor denied engaging in any "extramarital romantic relationships," and, via his lawyers, added: “[Kevin] does not for a fact know if [Christine] engaged in any 'extramarital romantic relationships' before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid."

© Jeff Kravitz Christine is asking for almost $50k more per month

Christine, who is mother to three of Kevin's seven children, previously accused her husband of "withholding evidence,” “stonewalling,” and being “evasive" when it comes to his finances.

Handbag designer Christine filed for divorce in early May after 18 years of marriage but the pair have been repeatedly clashing over the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement and child support payments.

Alongside the monthly child support payments, The prenup also agrees that Christine would receive a $1.5 million payout should they divorce, however she risks forfeiting the money by challenging the divorce settlement.

