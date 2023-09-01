Kelvin and Liz Fletcher get fans buzzing with exciting announcement

Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz joined forces on Friday as the couple shared an exciting announcement surrounding the farm that they live on with their family and its upcoming Christmas village.

In a clip, which you can see below, Kelvin joked about how early in the year the video was coming. "I know what you're thinking, it's only just September, we've only just finished summer, why are they talking about Christmas?" he joked in the clip, with a Santa sticking popping out to wave at viewers. He continued saying the family weren't usually organised for the festive season, but with Christmas planning being a "thing" in September, they thought they'd give it a shot.

WATCH: Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz share exciting announcement

The former Emmerdale star then handed over talking duties to Liz, who revealed that tickets were now on sale for their Santa's Village, and revealed that the "magical" and "personal" experience did have limited spaces.

The star also spoke about "add-ons" for the trip to their Santa's Village, including a toddler and parent experience aimed at those aged up to three-years-old and a meeting with Santa.

But fans who are expecting Kelvin to be all dressed up as Father Christmas will be left disappointed as they confirmed this wouldn't be the case, but they promised to be present in other ways that allow their fans to meet them.

The announcement was made on their Fletchers on the Farm Instagram account, with two horn emojis surrounding the words: "ANNOUNCEMENT! Tickets are LIVE! Come and join us!"

Fans were quick to share their joy over the news, as one enthused: "Love you guys, never mind the kids - IM COMING!" and a second added: "We’ve already booked when you first released.. so excited."

A third penned: "It actually feels like it it's almost Christmas - what summer? Em wish we lived closer it sounds fab," while a fourth posted: "We will definitely be on this. I love you guys."

The family first confirmed a Santa's Village would be held at their farm back in July, with a sweet photo of Kelvin and Liz posing alongside their four children Marnie, Milo and the twins, Maximus and Mateusz, as well as a Father Christmas as they were surrounded by hay and fake snow. The snap even included a fully decorated Christmas tree that had been fully decked out with stockings, snowmen and baubles.

Although followers were stunned to see a Christmas post so early in the year, many were quick to offer their support to the family. "I'm glad I'm not the only one thinking about Xmas," said one.

A second commented: "This sounds great ho ho ho," alongside some Santa Claus emojis, while a third added: "Makes me wish my son was little again!!" and a fourth wrote: "Wait it's July right!"

