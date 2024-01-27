Emmerdale's Matthew Wolfenden addresses split from Charley Webb: 'It was not my decision'

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has opened up about his split from wife Charley Webb after the actor was targeted by trolls.

Matthew and Charley, who had been married for five years, confirmed that they had split last year, and the actor has since been pictured with personal trainer Heather Scott-Martin. However, the actor has been targeted by some who claim that he was cheating on Charley with Heather.

© Instagram Matthew addressed the rumours

Taking to his Instagram Stories to confront the rumours, Matthew said it wasn't his "decision" when it came to his marriage ending and shared that he and Charley still remained incredibly close friends.

"Just to set the record straight once and for all," Matthew started. "And hopefully this will be the end of it, and the end of me getting horrible messages on socials, and people saying nasty stuff to me on the street."

© Instagram The actor also spoke about his relationship with his former wife

The father-of-three continued: "1. It was NOT my decision to end my marriage. 2. I met Heather (who I was pictured with in London) way after my marriage ended. Hope this clears stuff up for all the trolls out there.

"Oh, and… 3. (and most importantly) Charley and I are still good friends. Our kids are our life and always will be." The star signed off with a heart emoji.

© Instagram Matthew and Charley shared three children before their split

Before reports of a breakup began to circulate, Matthew, whom Charley met on the set of the ITV soap back in 2006, appeared on an episode of Loose Women in which he spoke about how the couple's respective work schedules meant they were forced to create an unusual living arrangement.

"Charely's on tour [with the musical, Quiz]," the 43-year-old shared. "Bless my mum and dad, I owe them a holiday after this run because they've stepped in and moved into the house.

WATCH: Matthew Wolfenden reveal unusual living situation while speaking on Loose Women

"And they're looking after the kids, so yeah thanks, mum and dad! It's tough. And I'm a real softie with the kids as well, I just love being at home with them, to be away from them I'm counting down the days to the weekend."

RELATED: Emmerdale's Charley Webb shares disappointing news with her fans

MORE: Charley Webb pleads for reassurance amid parenting 'hell'

The family resided in Yorkshire and married five years ago in a surprise ceremony. The couple had decided to tell their family and friends that they were throwing a party for Charley's 30th birthday, when in fact they were going to say 'I do'.