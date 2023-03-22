Jane McDonald flooded with support as she celebrates incredible honour The former Loose Women panellist was delighted as she shared the news

Jane McDonald took to Twitter on Wednesday as she revealed her delight at a major career milestone, and her fans couldn't have been happier for her.

The singer and presenter was clearly thrilled at the compliment as she wrote: "Flippin' eck! I’ve been referenced in three of my favourite TV shows recently which is so exciting!

"Thanks so much for the fabulous mention guys! I LOVE my soaps! @emmerdale @bbceastenders @itvcorrie #CoronationStreet #Emmerdale #Eastenders."

Alongside her message, Jane posted an image taken from an episode of Emmerdale showing a door plaque which read: "Leading to The Jane McDonald Room".

The star's followers rushed to share their excitement, with one writing: "It was brilliant and it made me smile but OMG how great it would be if you appeared as yourself in one of them, popping in for a drink in The Vic, The Woolpack or The Rovers maybe".

Jane had a sweet reaction to being featured on her favourite shows

Others commented: "Our National Treasure Jane, you deserve everything that comes your way, [you're] absolutely priceless," and: "I think you should be invited as a special guest on Emmerdale to officially open The Jane McDonald Room, Jane…"

Jane has been busier than ever recently, having completed a sell-out tour that fans raved about and filming more than one of her beloved travel TV series.

Earlier this month, she teased viewers in snow-bound Britain as she posted a lovely sunny photo to social media.

The former Loose Women star is an icon

The 59-year-old couldn't help but poke a little bit of fun at her fans, informing them about the warm weather she was currently experiencing, all while wearing a show-stopping outfit.

The presenter looked stunning in the bold floral-print fashion choice in eye-catching shades of pink, green, and blue. "I hear it's snowing back home, ever so sorry," she told her followers.

"It's flipping hot here, I tell you. I know I'm rubbing it in, but we're somewhere lush, gorgeous, green and beautiful. Can't wait until you see it."

