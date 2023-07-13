Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz inundated with support as they make 'magical' announcement

It might be July, but Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz are already getting their fans to think ahead as they shared a "magical" announcement on Thursday about the farm they own.

In a beautiful family snap, the couple revealed that there was now a Santa's Grotto on their farm. The duo posed alongside their four children Marnie, Milo and the twins, Maximus and Mateusz, as well as a Father Christmas as they were surrounded by hay and fake snow. The snap even included a fully decorated Christmas tree that had been fully decked out with stockings, snowmen and baubles. Talk about early!

WATCH: See Kelvin and Liz Fletcher make exciting announcement

In a very lengthy caption, Kelvin penned: "@fletchersonthefarm presents 'Santa's Village'. A magical Santa's Village awaits you and your families here on the farm. We can't wait to meet you on your arrival. Santa's Elves will entertain you before you journey through a little piece of lapland here in the Peak District.

"You will have a variety of activities to take part in and many photographs to be taken, make sure you check your list twice. As part of the experience, Santa has brought with him a human size GIANT snow globe from the North Pole's workshop for families to step inside for a one-off experience. The BIG piano from our Head Elf's favourite film 'BIG' will be a feature to walk along and have a go at playing your favourite Christmas tune."

Have Kelvin and Liz gotten you in the Christmas spirit?

He continued: "Our experience is sure to be extremely magical with lots to do and see. Santa is looking forward to meeting you all in his very own cosy front room. Each family will have their own exclusive slot to see Santa to spend time, take some photos and create memories to last a lifetime. He may even have a little something for the children!‍

READ: Kelvin and Liz Fletcher reveal farm life has pushed them out of their comfort zone

"Keep an eye out to see if you can find all of the Reindeer ropes, you may even spot some animals along the way! Our Santa’s Village experience will certainly leave you feeling very festive and sprinkle you with some Christmas spirit! Limited tickets are available now for two days then tickets officially get released later in the year! Hope to see you there."

© Instagram The family recently shared another exciting announcement

Although followers were stunned to see a Christmas post so early in the year, many were quick to offer their support to the family. "I'm glad I'm not the only one thinking about Xmas," said one.

EXCLUSIVE: Kelvin Fletcher opens up about being a dad of four and reveals what is next for the family's farm

RELATED: Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz announce incredible news: 'We're so excited'

A second commented: "This sounds great ho ho ho," alongside some Santa Claus emojis, while a third added: "Makes me wish my son was little again!!" and a fourth wrote: "Wait it's July right!"

© Instagram The pair welcomed twins last year

The family have been sharing plenty of announcements recently, and last month Kelvin and Liz got fans majorly excited as they revealed that they would be returning to screens with a new ITV show.

The Strictly champ shared a photo of him with his family confirming the news, with Kelvin explaining: "A brand new ITV1 series this Autumn bringing you inside our lives as we celebrate and explore this wonderful farming life! With more animals, more laughs, more mistakes and even more children! This adventure really has only just begun. We can't wait to share it with you."

© Instagram Kelvin and Liz moved their growing family to a farm

The pair bought their 120-acre farm in the Peak District back in 2021, and speaking exclusively to HELLO! earlier in the year, they opened up about the challenges they faced with their growing family there.

Liz explained: "It was something we had no idea what to do. And although Kelvin had been a farmer in Emmerdale for 20 years, he had absolutely no idea what to do with livestock. We've learned from day one, and I saw Kelvin do some stuff in the barn the other day and I actually said, 'I cannot believe how much you've come on."