Kelvin Fletcher's wife Liz makes surprising confession about Strictly Come Dancing

Her husband Kelvin waltzed his way to the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball in 2019, but now TV star Liz Fletcher has admitted she’d like to follow in his footsteps and have a go herself.

"I would be sick with nerves doing it, but I’d love to put myself through it and see what I could do," said actress Liz when she and her former Emmerdale star husband joined TV wine expert Amelia Singer on her new podcast, Ameliarate Through Wine.

"I saw Kelvin go through that process and it does look like the most nerve-wracking thing you could ever do to yourself, but at the end of Saturday night when you've achieved afterall that hard work you’ve put in in the week, it was just the greatest feeling. Us as a family were so proud of Kelvin," continued Liz, who shares daughter Marnie, seven, son Milo, four, and one-year-old twins Maximus and Mateusz with Kelvin, 39.

Although, she added, "I'd have big shoes to fill – who could ever compete with [Kelvin's] day one Samba?"

Liz, 40, certainly has the full support of her devoted husband, who promptly promised her: "I’ll teach you".

Telling podcast host Amelia all about life on their 120-acre Peak District farm, which they’recurrently documenting in hit ITV series Fletchers' Family Farm, Kelvin revealed he still remembers some of the fancy footwork that earned him the Strictly crown four years ago alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse – although now he puts it to a very different use.

"I was catching a sheep recently and I found myself doing a twirl," he laughed. "Liz said it was like the waltz. Craig would've been giving me a ten!"

Meanwhile, Liz has found the wholesome outdoor lifestyle of the farm has revolutionised her wardrobe. "The best thing about the farm is there's this whole country fashion that I didn't know existed,” she said. "All the tweeds, the flat caps... I absolutely feel at home in wellies, a tweed coat, and a hat."

On the podcast, which sees Amelia interview a range of celebrities, pairing their personalities, core values and careers to wines, Kelvin and Liz also discussed the possibility of making their own wine on their land.

"That would be amazing" said Kelvin, while Liz added: "It'd probably be easier than animals!"

Talk also turned to their eight-year marriage. The pair first met at school, but got together years later and tied the knot in a romantic candlelit ceremony in November 2015, exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine.

"I'm very romantic and Liz is the least romantic person ever," laughed Kelvin, who revealed the touching wedding gift he gave to Liz on the night before their wedding.

He had kept the business card of the restaurant where they had their first date in his wallet for over a decade, and presented Liz with the card before their big day, with a heartfelt message written on the back, reading: "I can't wait to marry you tomorrow".

Liz also shared her secret to a long-lasting happy marriage. "Just try and marry someone you like – that’s a good start," laughed the star, adding: "I think you have to laugh together, work your dreams out together, don’t hold each other back and pursue everything you need to do, but do it as a team."

