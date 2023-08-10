Fern Britton flooded with messages as she shares rare picture of youngest daughter Winnie

Fern Britton sparked quite a reaction from her followers when she shared a throwback picture of her youngest child on Thursday.

The former This Morning host wished her daughter Winnie a happy birthday as she turned 22 – but fans were left surprised over how much time had passed since she welcomed her child with ex-husband Phil Vickery.

© Instagram Fern is a doting mum to four children

"So this person is 22 today…" she wrote alongside an image of Winnie who was seen on a bungee trampoline. The post swiftly prompted a huge response from her followers.

"Oh my goodness, where does the time go?!?!...your baby girl is now 22!!!! Happy Birthday Winnie," one wrote, while another added: "It's scary how quickly time goes by, Winnie is the same age as my daughter, feels like you blink and they are all grown up."

A third post read: "That's great to watch, have good time whilst you can." A fourth person noted: "Super photo! Perfect memories! Happiest of birthdays to her." See the sweet post below:

The author and her ex-husband Phil announced their split in January 2020 after 20 years of marriage. The former couple share daughter Winnie together. Fern also has twins Harry and Jack, 29, and Grace, 26, with former husband Clive.

Last year, Fern touched upon the next chapter in her life after her split from Phil. "This new chapter has come at the right time for me," she told Prima Magazine. "I don't want to be the poster girl for separation, though, because a lot of people go through the same thing.

Fern with her ex-husband Phil Vickery parted ways in 2020

"Often, the children leave home and you look at each other and go, 'Ah, where do we go from here?' I only wish I was the sort of person who could have persevered through that, but I couldn't."

Back in February, Fern revealed how she would do anything to go back in time to spend time with her four kids. "Grown up children successfully navigating their independent lives are a blessing, but oh what I wouldn't give to have a few days with them as small children again [heart emojis]," she tweeted, which prompted messages from fans.

Fern, 65, later followed up with another post which read: "I'm so happy that I'm not alone in this! Just to kiss them and cuddle them and read to them in their clean Jim jams… I love you all SO much xxxx."