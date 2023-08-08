Fern Britton shares latest challenge – and fans have questions

Whether she's talking about empty nest syndrome, her personal relationships or her career plans, former This Morning presenter Fern Britton is always open with her fans.

This week she's been keeping her legions of loyal followers updated on her latest fitness challenge. The 66-year-old recently completed the Couch to 5km running challenge, and has now embarked on her next milestone, sharing with fans she's taking on the Couch to 10km challenge.

Fans inundated the author with questions about her decision following her announcement. "Hi Fern which app are you using for doing 10k please?" one asked, while another queried: "Which 10k app did you decide to go for? I’m not sure how best to decide."

A third asked: "What’s your listening choice on 10k challenge?" Fern took the time to answer her fans, explaining how to find her app of choice. It's a yellow icon with a runner. Check App Store."

Other fans sent their support to the star, writing: "Woohoo Fern, well done you! Go girl!" and: "Go girl, you have done so well thus far"!" A third added: "Total admiration to you. I will be following your journey."

Another of Fern's followers sent their fitness recommendation to the star, eliciting an unexpected response. The fan wrote: "You’ve got this. When you're ready, you could consider spinning," to which Fern replied: "I LOVE spinning."

It may come as a surprise to Fern's loyal followers that she's a fan of the high-intensity exercise class, as while she has detailed a love of running, walking and yoga, spin has never been mentioned before by the star.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Fern Britton shares her favourite exercises with fans

She opened up about her fitness journey in Good Housekeeping, explaining: "About a year or so ago, I realised that I wasn't looking after myself – physically or mentally.

"I wasn't doing exercise, I was eating too much and suddenly, it was like I flipped a switch and I thought, 'No, you've got to look after yourself'.

"I'm not intending to run a long marathon or beat anybody, but I do enjoy the fitness side of it," she clarified.

She shared how her body struggled with her new regime, explaining: "My knees are clunky, my shoulder is clunky," before explaining she is awaiting surgery on her shoulder.

© Good Housekeeping / David Venni Fern Britton is awaiting shoulder surgery

"I've got arthritis in one of my knees and I'm about to have a shoulder replacement," she said.

We've got nothing but respect for Fern, taking on such a challenging goal, we can't wait to hear how she gets on!