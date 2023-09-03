Gemma Atkinson heaps praise on beau Gorka Marquez as he marks personal milestone

Gemma Atkinson has paid tribute to her partner Gorka Marquez ahead of his birthday on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Hollyoaks actress, 38, shared three adorable family photos featuring her fiancé Gorka, 32, their little daughter, Mia, four and their baby boy, Thiago.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious video of baby Thiago

Gemma glowed in the photos as she carefully cradled Thiago, whilst Strictly pro Gorka looked every inch the doting dad as he planted a kiss on Mia's cheek.

For the special occasion, Gemma laid out a fabulous caramel cake decorated with Biscoff biscuits, generous layers of frosting and decadent caramel drips cascading around the top layer.

© Instagram Gorka celebrated his birthday at the weekend

The sweet birthday treat had the words 'Papa' written around the cake base for a personal touch, in addition to a handful of pink and green candles for the full effect.

A selection of birthday cards surrounded the cake, and a large present wrapped in colourful unicorn wrapping paper could be seen in the distance.

In her caption, Gemma explained: "It isn't until tomorrow, but you’ll be back in rehearsals, so we celebrated early!

© Instagram The family celebrated with a delightful cake

"Happy (almost) Birthday @gorka_marquez It's funny the only Birthday of yours we've actually spent together was 2017 when we were both rehearsing [laughing face emoji]."

Heaping praise on her fiancé, she went on to say: "We love you so much and are so proud of you! Keep being, young, foolish and happy [heart emoji].

"And thanks for eating the part of your cake that Mia put her knee in after crawling around a kids play area all morning."

© Instagram Gemma shared the sweetest family snaps

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Gorgeous pic! And happy almost birthday to Gorka!" while another chimed in: "You're such a gorgeous family... Happy Birthday for tomorrow, Papa Gorka."

A third commented: "Happy Birthday G, enjoy your special day with your beautiful family," and a fourth added: "Happy birthday to @gorka_marquez so lovely that you're all together for it! @glouiseatkinson, you look blooming amazing!"

It's been a whirlwind summer for Gemma and Gorka who welcomed baby Thiago back in July.

© Instagram Gorka enjoying a precious moment with Thiago

At the time of his arrival, Gemma shared the sweetest snap of her tiny tot alongside the caption: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."

She added: "Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, are also doting parents to four-year-old Mia whom they welcomed into the world on 4 July 2019.

Unfortunately, her daughter's birth wasn't straightforward, with Gemma requiring an emergency C-section and later suffering a postpartum haemorrhage.