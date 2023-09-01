Kevin Costner says he 'still loves' estranged wife Christine Baumgartner as he breaks silence over contentious divorce

Kevin Costner has revealed that he still loves estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, and that they are both hoping to resolve the ongoing divorce battle as quickly as possible.

Outside the courtroom in Santa Barbara, Kevin spoke to Access Hollywood, marking his first public remarks on the split which began in early May when Christine filed for divorce. In the months since they have gone to court over child support payments, and accusations have been thrown at each other.

"It's a horrible place to be, it feels so bad, we're talking about someone I love on the other side," Kevin shared when asked how he was feeling. When asked if he still loved handbag designer Christine he quickly replied: "Of course," before sharing that he believes "everyone" is hoping for a quick resolution.

© Noam Galai Christine and Kevin wed in 2004

Christine, 49, is thought to be currently receiving $129K a month in child support for their three children, but was in court this week to request a higher amount of $161,592. She initially requested $175,057 per month in child support.

Kevin and Christine married in 2004 and welcomed three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old daughter Grace.

© Rodin Eckenroth Kevin and Christine have been figting over child support payments

In court on Thursday August 31, as Christine shared pictures of the life her teens were used to, she reportedly began to cry and told the Judge: "It’s so much more than this — it’s an experience."

"We’ve created quite a community," she said of the home they had built together in Santa Barbara, offering details of their time spent together on the volleyball court, in the garden, and the infinity pool. Speaking on her behalf, her lawyers added that a life of luxury is "in their DNA at this point".

In the months since the divorce filing, the Yellowstone actor has denied engaging in any "extramarital romantic relationships," after Christine's lawyers requested any documentation that reveals “expenses paid by you, or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital romantic relationships."

Christine has also accused her husband of "withholding evidence,” “stonewalling,” and being “evasive" when it comes to his finances.

© Getty Images Kevin and Christine announced their engagement in 2003

Forensic analysis of his accounts by Christine's team allegedly show that Kevin's "various accounts and entities had a total of $17,293,117 in cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, giving him ample funds to pay his support and also to pay the attorneys’ fees and costs for both parties."

Christine is also reportedly challenging the validity of the prenuptial agreement she signed before their wedding, claiming she did not "fully understand" its terms when she signed it; Kevin accused her of "stalling tactics" to drag out their divorce proceedings and as "gamesmanship of the worst sort".

The documents reveal Christine "felt pressured to sign the agreement because of the circumstances surrounding its execution," though Kevin's lawyers maintained: "This, after she previously admitted she entered the agreement under her own 'free will.'"

© Ian West - PA Images Yellowstone star Kevin said he still had 'love' for Christine

Under the terms of Kevin and Christine's prenup, it was agreed that the latter would receive a $1.5 million payout should they divorce.

However, Christine stands to lose all rights to any payment from Kevin as it also states: "If Christine, in any manner, challenges or assists in the challenge of the validity or enforceability of any provision of this Agreement, she shall lose any and all rights to receive any payment, Property or Interest from Kevin pursuant to this Agreement."

