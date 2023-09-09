Topher Grace's wife breaks silence after That 70's Show stars support Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters in support of Danny Masterson who was found guilty of two counts of rape

That 70's Show star Topher Grace's wife Ashley Hinshaw has sent her love and support to the victims who were raped by Danny Masterson, and received an outpouring of support from fans for her words.

Ashley posted a picture of the blue sky and greenery, and captioned it: "To every rape victim that is retraumatized by witnessing society debate and focus their attentions on what is going t happen to the rapist.. I see you."

"Topher Grace's wife. Finally someone with some sensibility," opined one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, as another added: "Topher Grace’s wife (Ashley Hinshaw) actually showing her support to victims is so much better than just staying silent like 99% of Hollywood does lol."

The decision to speak out comes also comes as Topher's former reputation has been reexamined by fans, in the wake of Danny's sentencing. That 70s Show ran for eight years between 1998 and 2006, and focused on the lives of a group of six teenage friends living in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin in the late 1970s.

Topher, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama all starred alongside Danny.

At the time it was well-documented that Topher did not spend time with the rest of the cast when the cameras stopped rolling, and he was branded as arrogant and a snob in the early 2000s.

Now, however, fans have been reconsidering the details, with one writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Topher Grace caught a ration of [expletive] publicly when he was depicted as being a loner who didn't socialize with the 70's Show cast. Good for him. He went on to have an actual career and now isn't caught up in Danny Masterson's rape conviction mess. Match, set point Topher."

"I have a newfound respect for Topher Grace. After years of hearing him being called 'entitled' or a 'diva' I wonder now if it was all because he didn't like Danny Masterson and the rest of the cast," added another.

Topher's former co-stars Ashton and Mila wrote letters in support of Danny to sway the judge when it came to sentencing after he was found guilty of two rape charges.

Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith also wrote letters. Laura is reportedly a former scientologist.

Danny was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of rape. The actor was convicted on two of three forcible rape charges in May 2023. He has always maintained his innocence.

Danny, a member of the Church of Scientology, was accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. The jury convicted him of the rape of two women but did not reach a verdict on an allegation from November 2001 involving a former girlfriend.

“Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here,” Judge Charlaine Olmedo said in the courtroom on Thursday September 7.

In a letter sent to Judge Olmedo, Ashton wrote: "While I’m aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing. I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would be a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

Part of Mila's letter to the judge read: “Danny has consistently displayed a profound sense of responsibility and care for those around him. He demonstrates grace and empathy in every situation, be it within the entertainment industry or in our personal lives. His steady support and understanding presence make him a reliable source of guidance and comfort for all of us."

She concluded: "I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend.”