Halle Berry doubles down on Drake saga

The ripples from Drake's recent single cover choice are still being felt, particularly by actress Halle Berry. The image in question is a throwback to the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards where Halle was famously slimed.

It might seem like a fun memory for many, but Halle was left irate when the photo was used as the cover art for Drake’s new single without her explicit consent.

The situation became more intricate when a fan pointed out that the image belongs to Getty Images.

However, Halle, 57, clarified the narrative in a fiery Instagram comment, indicating that prior to using the image, the Canadian rapper had approached her for approval, which she had denied.

© Getty Drake used the Getty image without Halle's permission

Her response read: “Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why.” She went on to question Drake's intent, saying: "Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the [expletive] you to me. Not cool. You get it?"

The silence from Drake’s camp has been deafening, with no immediate response to the controversy despite various outlets reaching out for a statement.

© Instagram Halle Berry posted on Instagram

Halle’s evident frustration first came to light a couple of days ago when she openly criticized the award-winning rapper for using the slime-drenched photo to accompany his single with SZA, titled “Slime You Out.”

The actress took to Instagram, sharing a bold message: “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!”

© Getty Halle Berry speaks out

Adding weight to her dissatisfaction, when quizzed by a curious user about her stance on Drake's cover choice, the Oscar recipient, stated: “That’s not cool. I thought better of him!”

The star of movies like Catwoman and Bruised”didn’t mince words about her disappointment, advising her followers and fans that: “When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

The rapper, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has yet to directly address the simmering feud.

© Instagram Drake's cryptic response

However, a cryptic Instagram Story post might hint at his perspective on the matter. Drake, 36, shared a photo of himself, showing his back to the camera, while wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words: “What the hell is going on?” Accompanying the image, he added a caption that read: "literally tho…”

The song creating all this buzz, “Slime You Out,” is set to be a part of Drake’s upcoming album “For All the Dogs,” which is slated for release on October 6.