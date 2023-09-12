Halle Berry rocks plunging dress with high slits for rare appearance with boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is bringing out both the fashion and her man this New York Fashion Week, and looking stunning while she's at it.

On Monday, September 11, the Catwoman actress had her boyfriend Van Hunt by her side as she attended the Michael Kors Spring 2024 show.

The star looked chic as ever in a sultry, all black look for the show, which took place at Domino Park in Brooklyn, and was also attended by fellow stars such as Blake Lively, Ellen Pompeo, Anitta, Rita Ora, Kelsea Ballerini, Vanessa Hudgens, and more.

After the show, Halle took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from the fashionable outing, and left her fans raving over her look.

For the star-studded NYFW event, she opted for a plunging, form-fitting jersey dress, which had a deep, v-neck neckline, plus slits up her thighs and arms, and she perfectly accessorized with pointy, leather knee-high boots, a wrap-around black belt, and statement bracelets.

Her boyfriend Van looked just as dapper as she looked chic, wearing a gray monochrome ensemble consisting of gray trousers, a printed knit sweater, and he looked extra stylish accessorizing with tortoise-shell sunglasses and a black beret.

"Thank you for such a stunning show," Halle wrote in her caption, tagging designer Michael Kors, with whom she also posed for photos at the event.

Her fans were quick to flood the comments section under the post with compliments over her look, with one follower writing: "Halle, you and Van O are so cute together. May happiness be forever," as others added: "Both look fly as hell!" and: "Always incredible," as well as: "Wow! STUNNING!!!"

© Getty Halle and Van are quite the fashionable pair

Halle and Van have been dating since 2020, and Halle has previously joked about how supportive her beau is of her expressing her style.

Earlier this summer she posted a photo on Instagram debuting her latest hair transformation, sharing a selfie where her natural hair is styled into a voluminous Afro.

© Getty The actress twirled for photographers to show off her look

"Sunday serve…" she wrote, before revealing: "My man loves this," and teasing: "Forward all complaints to him @vanhunt."

© Getty The couple enjoyed the show alongside fellow stars Blake Lively, Nicole Ari Parker, and Tiffany Haddish

Before dating Van, Halle was previously married to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016 (the two welcomed son Maceo, ten, in 2013), Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, and David Justice from 1993 to 1997.

She was also in a relationship with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010, and together they share daughter Nahla, 15.

