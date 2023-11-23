Jamie Foxx sued for alleged sexual assault in 2015

A lawsuit has been filed against actor Jamie Foxx, accusing him of sexual assault during an incident at Catch NYC & Roof in New York City in August 2015.

The details, as reported by TMZ, outline allegations made by an unnamed plaintiff who encountered Foxx at the venue.

The woman, who arrived at the establishment around 11 p.m., claims that a few hours into the evening, she and a friend, seated near Jamie's table, requested a photo with the Oscar-winning actor.

According to the lawsuit, Jamie, who appeared to be intoxicated, responded affirmatively, saying, “Sure, baby, anything for you.”

© George Pimentel Jamie Foxx has been sued for sexual assault

Following the photographs, the plaintiff alleges that Jamie complimented her, referring to her as having a “supermodel body” and smelling “so good.”

The lawsuit further alleges that Foxx then led the woman to a secluded area of the rooftop, where he began to touch her inappropriately.

© Michael Loccisano Jamie Foxx allegedly assaulted a woman back in 2015

The purported assault was reportedly interrupted when her friend appeared, witnessing the scene.

As a result of the alleged incident, the plaintiff is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages, citing the need for medical treatment and enduring emotional distress from what she describes as “sexual assault, abuse, assault, and battery.”

© Instagram Jamie Foxx is yet to respond to the claims

The timing of the lawsuit coincides with the nearing expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act on November 24.

This Act allows individuals who allege to be victims of sexual offenses to file civil suits, even if the statute of limitations for their claims has expired.

© Johnny Louis The incident was believed to take place in an NYC nightclub

Jamie, known for his prominent roles in film and television, has yet to publicly respond to the allegations made in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also names the restaurant, Catch NYC & Roof, as a defendant. The case adds to the ongoing conversation about accountability and justice in incidents involving alleged sexual offenses, particularly in high-profile contexts.

