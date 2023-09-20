Do Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips have a prenup amid costly spousal support request? All we know

Bijou filed from divorce from the That 70s Show alum after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison

Danny Masterson's life took a turn for the worse two weeks ago, when he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the rape of two women in the early 2000s.

Though at the time of the sentencing he had his wife Bijou Phillips by his side – and seemingly her support – on Tuesday, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, though she did not declare a date of separation.

Now, not only is the That 70s Show alum's wife requesting a divorce, but she is also requesting spousal support from her husband of 12 years, who she shares with daughter Fianna Francis, born in 2015.

WATCH: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis issue public apology following Danny Masterson controversy

In court documents obtained by People, Bijou first and foremost requested full legal and physical custody of their nine-year-old, though Danny will be given visitation rights.

According to the outlet, there is no indication that Danny and Bijou, who tied the knot in 2011, have a prenup in place.

Moreover, the actress made a request to "terminate the court's ability to grant support" to her soon-to-be ex-husband, and in turn has not only asked for spousal support, but also for him to cover her attorney fees in the midst of their split.

© Getty Danny and Bijou were married for 12 years

In a statement to People, her attorney Peter A. Lauzon said: "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," adding: "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family."

He did note: "Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during [the] most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

© Getty Bijou supported Danny throughout the trial and sentencing

Bijou was among the many friends and family of Danny – including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Giovanni Ribisi, Billy Baldwin, and others – who sent letters of support to a Los Angeles judge ahead of his sentencing.

According to Page Six, she described Danny as a "life-changing partner," and as she argued for leniency in the sentencing, she added: "We need him more than you can imagine."

© Getty Danny was still working on That 70s Show when he raped the two women

She also wrote: "I know he has been convicted of serious crimes, but the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter."

The letter also gave insight into Danny's role as a father. Bijou wrote: "He helps her with homework every night. He teaches her math with kindness and patience," noting: "She is far above grade level in all subjects, reading three grades above her own, and that is thanks to the guidance and attention of her father."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.