Prosecutor on Danny Masterson case breaks silence on 30-year sentence: 'It's been a long time coming'

The disgraced That 70s Show alum was sentenced to 30 years in prison over two rapes

On September 7, former That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rape of two women (whom he drugged) in his Los Angeles home in the early 2000s.

The lengthy prison sentence came in spite of the now highly-criticized letters of support from his friends and family, including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Giovanni Ribisi, Billy Baldwin, and other boldfaced names.

Such a long sentence – and even a rape conviction alone – are historically difficult to achieve, particularly when it concerns a high-profile white man. Now a prosecutor on the case is giving insight into how the decision came to be.

Speaking with People, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said: "It's been a long time coming for them to get their justice," of Masteron's two victims, and he maintained that it was the "absolutely the right decision" to make.

Furthermore, he believes the disgraced sitcom star "always thought he was going to get away with it."

Detailing Masterson's abhorrent behavior, Mueller said: "He surreptitiously drugged the victims using an alcoholic beverage as the vehicle for administration, and then forcibly raped them as they became incapacitated."

© FOX The rapes took place while Masterson was on That 70s Show

He added: "This afforded him the opportunity to obtain control and dominance over his victims as he carried out his forcible assaults."

Though no toxicology analysis was done to confirm what the victims were drugged with, the testimony of an experienced toxicologist led the prosecutors to believe Masterson used GHB, a type of depressant often used as a date rape drug that "slows down messages traveling between the brain and body," according to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.

Mueller further noted Masterson was "consistent in the manner in which he forcibly raped each of his victims."

© Getty Prosecutor Muller during a 2020 hearing pertaining to Masterson's trial

In an impact statement ahead of the sentencing, one victim wrote: "When you raped me, you stole from me," to Masterson, adding: "You relish in hurting women. It is your addiction.

© Getty Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips share a nine-year-old daughter

"You steal women's radiance. You treated us like we were less than trash beneath you, but deep down you coveted precisely those beautiful things in us that you could not find in yourself."

The rape allegations against Masterson first surfaced in 2017, and of the victims, Mueller also said: "I know they did it at a cost," adding: "There's a lot of reasons that people are afraid to come forward. These victims overcame that. And ultimately, despite the length of time and what issues there may have been in this case, the jury saw through that, made the right decision, came together and found justice for these victims."

