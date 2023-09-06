Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sophie Turner breaks silence about real reason for Joe Jonas divorce – read statement
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas address 'united decision' to divorce in joint statement

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress were married for four years

Joe Jonas in white suit with Sophie Turner in gold dress at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amid news of their unexpected divorce – and subsequent rumors over the reason behind it – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are addressing their split.

Just one day after the Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce in Miami, citing that his marriage to the Game of Thrones actress was "irretrievably broken," Sophie took to Instagram with a joint statement.

It read: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

The former couple then declared: "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Amid news of their split, reports claimed that Joe was primarily taking care of their two daughters, and that he and Sophie had different lifestyles; those rumors were subsequently slammed on X, formerly known as Twitter, as a smear campaign against the mom-of-two.

Sophie Turner posts Instagram statement about Joe Jonas divorce news© Instagram
Sophie shared the statement to her Instagram on September 6

Joe was 30 when he married then 23-year-old Sophie in 2019, and they have since welcomed two daughters together, Willa, three, and a second daughter, 14 months, whose first initial is "D" according to filed paperwork.

