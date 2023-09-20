Geri Horner inundated with support as star shares major update

Geri Horner had a major reason to be excited during the week as the former Spice Girl celebrated the news that copies of her new book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, had finally started arriving in the UK.

Geri has been keeping fans updated on the progress of her new novel, which is aimed at young adults, and during the week, she shared the joyous clip, which you can watch below. Geri took fans on a small unboxing as she showed off the cover, and revealed high praise for the tome from famed Tracey Beaker author Jacqueline Wilson.

WATCH: Geri Horner left overjoyed as she delivers exciting update

Reading the quote from the author, Geri enthused: "She likes it. This is a dream come true!"

As ever, the mum-of-two was dressed in her signature colour of white, as she unveiled the books in an expansive room inside her country home, and with its wall-length windows it resembled a palace.

© Instagram Geri was thrilled that her books had arrived

As the release date for the book draws ever closer, Geri wrote: "The first UK copies of @RosieFrostFalconQueen are in!! So happy to see it and hold it in my hands. Only two more weeks!"

Fans were quick to offer their support including close friend Emma Bunton who commented: "Yay, so proud my clever friend," while a second added: "So excited to read soon!! Please one more signing date in London!!!"

© Instagram Geri has delivered plenty of exciting updates on her book

A third commented: "Congrats!! See you in the US leg of the tour! Can't wait to receive my copy!" and a fourth wrote: "Congrats Geri. Can't wait to see you in America. What a triumph."

Geri's previous update saw the singer getting emotional as she confirmed the news that she would be doing a book tour around the United States for the novel, after completing one in the United Kingdom.

The singer has the backing of her family

Captioning the poignant moment, the 51-year-old shared what had made her so emotional, writing: "This is the exact moment that I found out @rosiefrostfalconqueen was going to be published! I’m just as thrilled to see you all on my American book tour in TWO WEEKS."

Geri refers to her latest book, a novel aimed at young teenagers, on her website as: "A sweeping adventure filled with a hidden island, family secrets, shocking betrayals, amazing music, and girl power."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Geri's book is due to be released on 3 October

The writer's fans shared in her elation, rushing to send Geri love on her candid post. "Lovely candid photo! I know this feeling too and it’s almost like discovering you’re pregnant, because writing a book is creating a new being and a labour of love," one related, while another commented: "Geri, we will always cheer for you! You are the coolest!"

