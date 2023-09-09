Geri Horner looks angelic in denim shorts for sunset in royal-worthy garden

Celebrating the start of the weekend in style, Geri Horner posed for a stunning sunset photograph on Friday.

The Spice Girls star, née Geri Halliwell, was pictured in the immaculate garden of her sprawling country estate near Banbury, which she shares with husband Christian Horner and children Monty, six, Bluebell, 17, and stepdaughter Olivia, nine. Looking positively radiant, Geri rocked her go-to all-white ensemble, opting for a pair of loose denim shorts and a sleeveless silk blouse.

WATCH: Geri Horner shares glimpse at incredible country home garden

Adding a youthful flair to her outfit, the 51-year-old singer slipped into a pair of box-fresh white trainers and accessorised with a silver pendant necklace.

Her auburn locks were pulled back from her face and her makeup blend was fresh and natural.

© Instagram Geri Horner posed at her incredible Banbury countryside estate on Friday, revealing the property's immaculate gardens

The Wannabe hit-maker's loyal fans couldn't get over the view, branding her pucker country dwelling a "beautiful place" and complimenting her on the "lovely garden."

Posing on a gravel path with her hands in her pockets, Geri's immaculate lawns could be seen in the background, with a towering hedge fencing off the property.

© Instagram Geri's home boasts its very own farm, housing donkeys, horses and chickens

Perfectly pruned firs and wild lavender were planted as far as the eye could see. It's perhaps no surprise that Geri's home is quite so grand – royal-worthy, even.

The singer and her husband have amassed a reported £440 million fortune thanks to their successful careers following her meteoric Spice Girls fame and Christian's job as the Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One racing team.

© Photo: Instagram Geri raises children Bluebell, 17, Monty, six, and nine-year-old stepdaughter Olivia with F1 boss Christian

The couple split their time between their two family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Both properties are seriously impressive, but it's Geri's Grade II-listed Banbury home that's truly out of this world. It boasts beautiful gardens, an indoor pool and a farm for the animal-loving star's menagerie of animals, including chickens, donkeys and horses.

© Instagram A keen equestrian, the Spice Girls star enjoys an outdoorsy lifestyle and is teaching son Monty to ride

During an interview with Luxury London in 2019, Christian said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

The abode also features a large oval dining room, an orangery, and a conservatory as well as a private study.