Geri Horner sparks major fan reaction as she teases 'special surprise'

Geri Horner never fails to dazzle her followers and on Thursday, she had an exciting update for fans on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 51-year-old shared an exciting video about her upcoming novel Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen which you can see below. As always, Geri looked completely fabulous in the brief clip, opting for a glamorous all-white ensemble.

Geri Horner dazzles fans with exciting update

Captioning the post, she penned: "She’s almost here! Not long until @RosieFrostFalconQueen is out! Can’t wait for you all to meet her and discover the magical world of Bloodstone Island. Pre-order your copy now and be the first to read it on October 3rd… there might even be a special surprise inside."

Geri's camera-ready look was comprised of a pair of figure-hugging white jeans, a sheer ivory shirt which she wore over a classic white vest top. She subtly accesorised her look with an elegant pendant necklace and a gold ring.

The former pop star's ice-blue eyes took front and centre of the candid clip and were perfectly accentuated by her flame-hued tresses that were immaculately blow-dried with a natural wave.

© Mike Marsland Geri always wears white

Friends and fans flooded the comments with messages for the star. "Yesssss!!!!! It’s coming! All that hard work… Now shared with the world. All for the great of good. Super proud of you - an inspiration to many," one follower penned.

A second added: "Have pre ordered for my daughter and I to read at bedtime. Looking forward to it!" Meanwhile, a third penned: "You are so beautiful".

© Instagram Even when it comes to swimwear!

Wearing white has become synonymous with Geri, whether it be stepping out on the red carpet or being pictured with her family at home. On Sunday, the author revealed why she always opts for the classic colour palette in a new interview with The Sunday Times Style.

She explained that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There’s a power in covering up," she said. "I didn’t realise that. I don’t need to overshare."

© getty Geri alongside her husband Christian Horner

In the fabulous photo shoot that accompanied the lengthy interview, Geri opted only for articles of clothing within her usual ivory palette, with it being noted she "refused" to wear anything other than white, cream or ecru.

She even wears white when riding her horses, something her six-year-old son Monty has recently taken up. On Monday, the mother-son duo were captured out on a hack together, and they looked like two peas in a pod!

Monty looked so sweet in the countryside photo, wearing his riding gear. He donned a vibrant green helmet as he was captured perched on a beautiful black and white horse.

Meanwhile, mum Geri opted for a white and cream riding look although she did slightly divert from her strictly-white rule as she slipped on a black riding vest and helmet, and slipped into a pair of chestnut riding boots. Stunning!