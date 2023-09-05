Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner, claims marriage 'is irretrievably broken'

The filing by Joe asks for shared parental responsibility for their two daughters

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

The petition for dissolution of marriage was filed by Joe on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Miami Dade County, Florida, where they recently sold their $15 million home, according to several publications. The filing reads that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," and alleges that although their children have been living with Joe in Miami, "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

© Getty Images Joe and Sophie wed in 2019

The pair have been subject to rumors for several days, and on Monday September 4 Joe appeared to shut the rumors down when he shared a picture on Instagram that showed him proudly wearing his wedding ring.

Posing in a graphic tee and jeans, he shared the photo without a caption, but the ring was front and center, and fans responded accordingly: "Y'all really made this man post a singular picture of himself wearing his ring because of rumors going around the internet lmao."

Joe, 34, met Sophie in 2016 and the two announced their engagement the following year.

"I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her," Joe revealed to fans about the engagement, and they secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019 before hosting a big wedding celebration at Chateau Du Taureau in France, attended by Joe's groomsmen Nick and Kevin Jonas and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

They welcomed their two daughter Willa, in 2020, and a second born in 2022, whose name has not yet been revealed.

"I want to feel like an open book," Joe shared in 2022 as he spoke candily about keeping their lives private, "but when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

He said that Sophie, 27, was the one who helped change his opinion on what should be private, and what could be public.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in London in April 2023

Sophie has also shared in the past that she knew on the first night she met Joe that he would be the man she would marry.

"The first night I met him, I remember, he left my apartment. And it may have been the alcohol , but I remember him leaving, and I weeped, I wept to my brother, 'I love this man so much.' And I knew, and that was it!" she told Jimmy Fallon.

