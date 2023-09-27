Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second daughter's name has FINALLY been revealed amid custody dispute

In the midst of a tumultuous and public divorce, the details surrounding the family life of Joe Jonas, 34, and Sophie Turner, 27, are slowly coming to light, revealing a myriad of disputes and unheard-of details about their daughters.

Amidst legal documents and arguments, the name of their second daughter has finally been unveiled as Delphine. Delphine is a unique name, never having made it to the top 1000 names list and peeking at 2,893 in 2015.

The name means 'dolphin' in Greek and was bestowed upon only 41 babies per million in 2021. The duo has not confirmed the name's significance. However, they did reside in Miami, home to the Miami Dolphins football team, in 2021, possibly hinting at the choice of the name.

The revealing of the name comes at a time when the Emmy-winning actress and the celebrated singer are battling over custody arrangements and allegations in court.

© Getty

Their separation has been laden with contention, with Sophie demanding that Joe return their two daughters to England. They have temporarily agreed for the children to stay in New York, following an interim consent order preventing both parties from removing the children from the state.

The legal complications are intense, with the couple having engaged in serious allegations and responses over the past weeks.

© Getty Images

In a sensational rebuttal, Jonas's representative asserted that Joe was seeking 'shared parenting' and was primarily concerned about the well-being of his children.

The representative emphasized that the use of the term 'abduction' is a gross misuse of legal language and is misleading. Sophie, according to them, is only attempting to move the proceedings to the UK and remove the children from the U.S permanently.

© Getty Images

Joe and Sophie were married for four years and welcomed their first daughter, Willa, three years ago, and their second daughter, Delphine, 14 months ago.

Joe filed for divorce in Miami, Florida, citing it as the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. The Florida Court had previously restricted both parents from relocating the children, an order served to Sophie on September 6, 2023.

Sophie’s recent legal actions are designed to facilitate the return of her children to England. Despite their seemingly harmonious meeting in New York, Sophie, less than 24 hours later, announced her intention to take the children permanently to the UK.

The estranged couple had originally planned for Sophie and the children to join Joe on his band's US tour before relocating to the UK, where they had intended to move into a new home in December.

Sophie Turner when she was pregnant

Despite their public displays and the spotlight illuminating their every move, both Joe and Sophie have been incredibly private about their children, revealing very little about their little ones. This has only fueled the curiosity of the public and media, making the revelation of their second daughter’s name all the more sensational.

In this highly publicized and seemingly contentious divorce, the central concern is the well-being of the children involved. The use of legal language, court orders, and public statements from representatives illustrate the intense and multifaceted nature of the dispute between the two celebrities.

Both Sophie and Joe had a visibly harmonious life, with Turner occasionally spotted leaving a New York hotel, and Jonas currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers. However, the surface calm has been disrupted with the emergence of their messy separation and subsequent legal battles over the custody of their children.

Sophie's claim also indicates a fluctuation in their living arrangements, stating that the family relocated to England on April 10, 2023, and have been residing in rentals awaiting their new home’s completion. This contradicts Joe's claim in his divorce filings about the children's residing period in Florida.