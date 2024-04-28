Taylor Swift reacts to raw new album making history with unseen casual photos: 'Are you actually serious?'

Taylor Swift officially has another number one album to her name – as per Billboard's latest report, The Tortured Poets Department has become her newest chart-topper.

The album made a historic debut atop the charts and helped Taylor break a slew of records while also tying some as well, thanks to the major hype surrounding its release and the 31-song deluxe version.

The album arrived at number one with a whopping 891 million in streams, thereby becoming the largest streaming week for an album in Billboard history since the charts began including streaming figures in late 2014.

Recommended video You may also like Taylor Swift announcing her album at the Grammy Awards

It reached the top with 2.6 million equivalent units sold in its first week (which comprises a combination of primarily traditional sales like CDs and digital copies, plus streaming figures through platforms like Spotify and Apple Music). 1.9 million of those were traditional sales alone.

The figure is the second-largest ever since Billboard began using equivalent units to measure sales, following Adele's 25 in 2015, which rocketed to the top with a mammoth 3.4 million in sales.

Taylor reacted to the insane sales achievement with a rare social media post, thanking her fans for listening, streaming, and buying the album, which has received notice for its raw and vulnerable storytelling, with images of herself recording it with featured artists Post Malone and Florence Welch.

MORE: Tragic end for young Taylor Swift fan days before her 10th birthday

"My mind is blown. I'm completely floored by the love you've shown this album," she penned. "2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed."

© Instagram Taylor shared some new photos from the making of "The Tortured Poets Department"

She even added a wink to whether the album will make it into the Eras Tour setlist, writing: "I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can't come soon enough."

MORE: This is what Taylor Swift does with all the friendship bracelets she has received

The Tortured Poets Department (or "TTPD" as fans know it) now has the largest single-week streaming figure ever, beating out Drake's Scorpion, which accrued 745 million in 2018 (Taylor and Drake alone boast the top six highest streaming figures).

© Instagram The singer included snaps with her collaborators Post Malone and Florence Welch

The album also becomes Taylor's 14th number, allowing her to tie for the most number one albums by a soloist with Jay-Z, placing second only to the Beatles with 19. She extends her record for most number ones among female artists, though, with Barbra Streisand in second with 11.

MORE: Travis Kelce can't keep his hands off Taylor Swift in intimate new video

But of course, there's more. The album's traditional sales total is the third largest in the modern sales era (behind Adele's 25 and NSYNC's No Strings Attached from 2000), and also cements Taylor as a juggernaut in the vinyl industry – the album debuts with 859,000 copies sold in vinyls, beating her own 1989 (Taylor's Version) for the largest single-week sum in the modern era.

In fact, of the top ten highest single-week vinyl sales in the country, the "Anti-Hero" singer boasts six, including the entire top four (other artists represented including Harry Styles, Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott).

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.