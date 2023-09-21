Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas over kids, requests daughters be returned to England – details

The couple split earlier this month after four years of marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's split just took a turn for the worse, with the Game of Thrones actress suing her estranged husband over their children's living situation.

Shortly after the Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce earlier this month after four years of marriage, Sophie is now demanding that their kids, daughter Willa and a second daughter whose name has never been revealed, be returned to their mom's home country of England.

According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, her attorneys are citing the Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, and she claims that before Joe's filing, the family planned to permanently move to their "forever home" in England, where they were building a home set to be finished by the end of the year.

