Taylor Swift fans think these songs from The Tortured Poets Department are about Travis Kelce

Swifties across the globe are currently reeling as Taylor Swift has released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The star is particularly well known for writing about heartbreak, particularly when it's caused by one of her high profile exes. This time the singer seems to open up about her breakups with long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and her rumored relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

But fans weren't expecting Taylor to write songs about her latest beau, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Still, it seems he's reached a milestone as the subject of not one - but two of the singer's latest tracks.

While cynics presume Taylor primarily writes about her exes, some of her most popular songs are love odes to her current partners - for example, "Paper Rings" was reportedly about Joe Alwyn, while "Style" appeared to be about Harry Styles.

© Getty Images L to R: Matty Healy, Travis Kelce, Joe Alwyn

Here are the singer's reported references to her football star boyfriend.

The Alchemy

© Getty Images Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens

Amidst the heartbreaking songs like "So Long, London" and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived", Taylor gives fans some relief with the more uplifting track "Alchemy".

The track seems to suggest that Taylor has incredible chemistry with her current partner - and she makes a number of allusions to football in the song.

© Michael Owens Travis and Taylor celebrate after the Super Bowl

The star croons: "So when I touch down/Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team", naturally the words "touch down" are a play on the football term "touchdown".

Furthermore, the Kansas City Chiefs player is known to be one of the best tight-ends in the game - he's no amateur, which Taylor seems totally aware of.

She later sings: "These blokes warm the benches/ We've been on a winning streak/He jokes that 'It's heroin, but this time with an E'".

© Todd Rosenberg Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs stands during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game

Further keeping to the football analogy, Taylor seems to refer to her former lovers - British 'blokes' Joe and Matty, as benchwarmers while she and Travis are "on a winning streak".

She further plays on the comparison by referring to the 1975 star's seeming substance issues and contrasting them with her new beau's levity in the lyric "It's heroin, but this time with an E".

© Ezra Shaw Taylor and Travis kiss as the Kansas City Chiefs win

The message really hits home in the bridge, which appears to reference Taylor's consistent appearances at Travis' games - and how they've been spotted celebrating together:

Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads

Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said

There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league

Where's the trophy? He just comes runnin' over to me

One of the most famous photos from the Super Bowl LVIII was that of Taylor and Travis embracing in a kiss following the Kansas City Chiefs' success against the San Francisco 49ers.

So High School

© Getty Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California.

Another ode to Travis sees the singer feeling "so high school" with him, alluding to the couple's public perception as a power couple - as the prom king and queen even.

Taylor sings: "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me", adding "I'm bettin' on all three for us two", seemingly in reference to a clip of the football star in 2016 where he was asked "marry, kiss, or kill" in reference to Taylor, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry. He said that he would kiss the "Cruel Summer" singer.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis share a passionate kiss on NYE

In that same verse, Taylor adds that her current partner gets "my car door, isn't that sweet? Then pull me to the backseat". Ever the gentleman, Travis was spotted opening the car door for Taylor as they arrived at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October 2023.

© Gotham Travis and Taylor in 2023

Further alluding to the couple's reported differences, Taylor belts: "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle". While Travis may be seen as a football star and Taylor is known for her prowess with the pen, the couple make it work.

The singer then reportedly refers to how openly Travis spoke about wanting to date her, as she sings: "You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her".