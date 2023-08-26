Gigi Hadid makes heartfelt tribute to Blake Lively, shares rare insight into their friendship

Gigi Hadid made a heartwarming tribute to Blake Lively as the actress celebrated her 36th birthday, revealing a rare insight into her place in Taylor Swift's friendship group.

Model Gigi and Blake are believed to have become friends when Taylor introduced the two; Blake and Taylor became friends in 2015 after Blake shared several public declarations of love towards the singer, and Gigi and Taylor have been friends for almost a decade after meeting at an Oscars party.

Now Taylor's friends are also friends, and Gigi shared a sweet snap of Blake and Gigi in a kitchen, while Blake was pregnant with her third child, Betty.

© Instagram Gigi pays sweet tribute to Blake Lively

"Pretty sure this pic is before her (our) baby number 1 but I just love it bc I still feel like the baby of the group," Gigi captioned the black and white snap.

"Lots-o-angelbabies later, u are a magical friend and mamma – protective, warm, witty, thoughtful, talented, HOT! Ur made of all the good stuff like rainbow sprinkles and butter and bourbon whipped creme. And lobster salad. Lots of lobster salad," Gigi added before adding: "Thank you for your light and example sister."

Blake reshared the post and cleared up the timeline, adding: "This was before baby #3 for me and #1 for you."

© Gotham Blake and Gigi attend a Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Runway Show

She then jokingly revealed she was coparenting with Gigi – whether the model liked it or not.

"Coparenting with you whether you agree to raise my children or not is one of my life's greatest joys,' the mom-of-four added.

© Getty Taylor and model Gigi perform on stage during the 1989 World Tour Live in 2015

Gigi welcomed daughter Khai with ex-partner Zayn Malik in September 2020. Blake and husband Ryan Reynlds are parents to daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, and a new baby whom Blake gave birth to earlier in 2023.

They have not yet revealed their baby's name or gender, although many fans believe Taylor Swift name dropped the child in her song, 'You're On Your Own Kid' with the lyric: "I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May."

James, Inez and Betty were all namechecked in songs, 'Betty' and 'August' on the singer's 2020 album Folklore.

The mentions were confirmed by Taylor who thanked the little ones as she accepted her Grammy for the album in 2021. She said: "I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents who are the second and third people who I play every new song that I write."

