Hugh Jackman's estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness breaks her silence after shocking split

The Wolverine star has been married to Deborra for 27 years

In an unforeseen twist, Deborra-Lee Furness addressed her recent separation from Hugh Jackman for the first time during an unplanned radio call.

The surprise came from Australian radio personalities, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson, who mistakenly dialed her number during a live session.

Finding themselves on the line with Deborra-Lee, Kyle admitted: "We have actually called you by mistake, it's ridiculous. Seriously, this isn't a stitch up. But now you're here, we won't go into it. We love you, we hope you're well."

Graciously handling the unexpected intrusion, Deborra-Lee replied, "Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. You're really sweet."

© Getty Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in a recent statement

Acknowledging the delicacy of the situation, Kyle added: "I just feel it's too soon. I don't want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat."

Deborra-Lee concluded with, "Thank you, guys. I really, really appreciate it," before ending the call.

The separation of Deborra-Lee and Hugh has undoubtedly shaken their fans. The couple, after sharing almost three decades of a loving marriage, made the heart-wrenching decision to part ways.

© Getty Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala 2014

Their joint statement earlier this month, read: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Prioritizing their family, the statement further mentioned: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

© Getty Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Jackman attend the world premiere of "X-Men" in 2000

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition."

The couple, showcasing their united front, signed the statement as 'Deb and Hugh Jackman' and emphasized that it would be the only public address they make on the matter.

The couple has two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, making the news of their separation all the more poignant.

Only last April, the duo celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary. Hugh took to Instagram to express his deep love for Deborra-Lee, saying: "I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 years! I love you so much."

© Getty Australian actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrive for the 2023 Met Gala

He continued with words that showcased their bond, "Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humour, cheekiness, courage, and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart."

While Hugh's global stardom often eclipses his wife's professional achievements, Deborra-Lee's prolific career predates their relationship.

By the time the couple first met on the set of ABC TV's 10-episode series Correlli in 1995, Deborra-Lee had already showcased her talents in 20 films.

Her most recent project saw her alongside Eric Bana in Robert Connolly's sequel Force of Nature: The Dry 2, which premiered in theaters in Australia and New Zealand on August 24.

In a past interview with Smooth Radio in February, Hugh offered insights into their long-standing marriage, emphasizing the importance of "honesty, intimacy, and making time." He added: "You can't just assume that things will just tick along okay. You have to make time."