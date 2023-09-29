Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro’s sweet love story with wife Angela Unkrich

Alfonso Ribeiro has returned to Dancing with the Stars for season 32, and his wife, Angela Unkrich, might just be his biggest cheerleader. The blogger, who will celebrate her 11th wedding anniversary with Alfonso this October, revealed that she'd gotten glammed up to support the TV star ahead of the season premiere on Tuesday night. Captioning a seriously glam snap, Angela wrote: "Ready to watch some dancing @dancingwiththestars season premiere."

WATCH: Meet the season 32 cast of Dancing With The Stars

Since crossing paths at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills in 2011, Alfonso and Angela have gone on to build a beautiful life together, and they're proud parents to sons, Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, nine, and Anders Reyn, eight, as well as four-year-old daughter, Ava. We're taking a closer look at the couple's sweet love story…

How did Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro meet his wife Angela Unkrich?

Following his divorce from Robin Stapler in 2007, Alfonso met Angela at a Four Seasons hotel in 2011, and he was instantly taken with her.

© Getty Alfonso Ribeiro met his wife Angela in 2011

Despite his meteoric rise to fame, which was sparked by Alfonso's iconic portrayal of Carlton in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Angela had no idea that he was a household name. "I didn't know who he was at the time," she told Yahoo Lifestyle in 2018.

"He told me he was a director, which you were. And I was very much in the 'I don't want to date anyone in entertainment [mindset],'" Angela added.

© Getty Angela had no idea who Alfonso was when they first met

According to Alfonso, he'd decided to make the "first, second, third moves" to change Angela's mind, and after taking her on a dinner date, she saw a different side to him. "I don't think it was more than 10 minutes that went by, and I was like, huh, he's different than I thought," she said.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Angela Unkrich's wedding

A year after their first meeting, Alfonso and Angela eventually tied the knot at the Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank, California. For their big day, the bride wore a Rivini mermaid-style gown and Judith Ripka Brides jewels. As for the groom, Alfonso stepped out in a classic black tuxedo.

"Last night I got married to the most incredible woman in the world," Alfonso tweeted after their nuptials, with Angela penning, "1st morning waking up as Mrs. Ribeiro = AMAZING!!! So happy and blessed!"

As of October 2022, the couple have marked their 10 year wedding anniversary, with Alfonso penning the sweetest tribute to his wife on Instagram. "10 years ago I turned my best friend into my wife," the caption began.

"@mrsangelaribeiro1 you've made me the happiest man in the world. We made an incredible life together. As a team we have 3 beautiful kids, took my career to amazing heights and became so much healthier. The best is yet to come. Happy 10th Anniversary."

MORE: DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro's relationship with Will Smith in his own words

READ: DWTS host Julianne Hough shows off her incredible figure in a green swimsuit

Alfonso Ribeiro and Angela Unkrich's family together

Following their 2012 wedding, Angela became a stepmom to Alfonso's daughter, Sienna, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Robin Stapler.

© Getty Alfonso and Angela with their kids

Alfonso and Angela have also welcomed three children together. Their eldest son, AJ, was born on November 6, 2013, while their youngest son, Anders, arrived on April 30, 2015. Taking to Instagram on May 13, 2019, Angela later confirmed that she and Alfonso had welcomed a baby girl named Ava Sue, the day after mother's day.

Speaking about their different approaches to parenting, Alfonso told Parade: "Oh no, I'm strict. My wife and I both can be strict. We play different roles at different times based on what is necessary.

"But no, I'm a bit hardcore. I've always said, 'I'm not successful because I'm easy on things, I'm successful because I'm willing to put in the work.' I have discipline, I have an idea of what needs to get done and I will stop at nothing to get it done. So, there's a lot of that in me. I have to teach my kids how to really lock in and put in the work."