Rose Ayling-Ellis supported by Strictly's Giovanni Pernice after incredible win

Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrated an incredible win on Sunday evening – and her former Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice was amongst the first to congratulate the star.

Over on Instagram, Rose posted a string of glamorous photos giving centre stage to her outfit. The former EastEnders actress, who scooped a coveted award at The Stage Debut, looked effortlessly stylish in a tailored green velvet suit which she teamed with a dazzling array of gold jewellery.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis embrace during sweet reunion

The 28-year-old looked bronzed and beautiful in the snapshots as she playfully flicked her blonde tresses and beamed for the camera. She highlighted her naturally pretty features with sleek eyeliner, sculpting bronzer and a slick of nude lipstick.

As for her hair, Rose opted for an ultra-feminine hairdo complete with glamorous Hollywood waves.

© Instagram Rose celebrated an incredible win

Celebrating her win, Rose penned in her caption: "Wow! Last night, I won the Best West End Debut Performer award at The Stage Debut Awards. Thank you sooooo much to everyone who has voted for me. It is a very cool category to be in."

She went on to say: "I am proud of @sohoplace for giving me the opportunity to play Celia and to the casts and crews for letting me have creative involvement and allowing BSL to be a fundamental part of the show.

"It was great to show the theatre industry that access can be art, and it is not something that is just there. This win is vital for the deaf community. I do often talk about the lack of captions/accessible shows in the theatre and the lack of advertising over it because I, myself, would love to go to the theatre more often than I do."

© Instagram The actress looked ultra-glam

She finished by adding: "In one of the shows in As You Like It, 106 deaf people turn up at Soho place, so the deaf audience IS there and IS ready to go to the theatre. The future is looking bright, and we shall all work toward it! Huge congratulations to all the nines debut winners too! And thank you! I am very lucky."

© Getty Giovanni and Rose at the British Academy Television Awards in 2022

Heaping praise on his former Strictly partner, Giovanni raced to the comments section to send his support. He opted to include a string of red love heart emojis which immediately attracted hundreds of 'likes.'

The star's fans were also quick to share celebratory messages. One gushed: "Congrats Rose and so well deserved - you brought so much life, joy and fun to the character of Celia," while another added: "Congratulations! So well deserved and a big YES to your caption!"

© BBC Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021

A third sweetly added: "Absolutely over the moon for you beautiful lady, you really deserve it," and a fourth commented: "Another award in the bag! Congratulations my girl, smashing it," followed by a flame emoji.

The awards ceremony, which took place at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London, celebrates breakthrough theatre talent from the past year and recognises outstanding professional debuts.

© Instagram Rose Ayling-Ellis holding the award for Best West End Debut at The Stage Debut Awards

Rose first took to the stage in As You Like It in December last year. The production, which was directed by the Olivier Award-nominated Josie Rourke and ran until January, saw Rose and other members of the cast use BSL as part of the performance.