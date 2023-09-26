Rose Ayling-Ellis looks absolutely flawless in daring leather outfit

Rose Ayling-Ellis is not afraid of experimenting with her style and the former Strictly Come Dancing champion wowed in an outfit that would certainly grab the attention of her former dance partner, Giovanni Pernice.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old posed inside a private bathroom where she showed off her gorgeous look that consisted of a bold leather jacket that featured dozens of golden buttons. She didn't share much of her outfit, but fans were also able to glimpse a pair of white chinos as she recorded herself in the mirrors.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils surprise transformation, but it's not what you'd expect

She also attached a song to the clip, and joked that she had been able to time her pulling of a face to the lyrics, with the beat dropping as she grimaced to her amusement.

The actress rose to fame when she joined the cast of EastEnders in 2020 as Frankie Lewis, the daughter of Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer. However, she catapulted herself into the nation's hearts during her stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

© Instagram Rose looked gorgeous in the item

Rose was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice and they captivated viewers with their spellbinding dancing, including a moment that highlighted the deaf community when they briefly danced to silence during their Couple's Choice routine.

The pair lifted the trophy in the show's final, and their routine won plaudits nationwide, including TV Moment of the Year at the Heat Unmissables Awards.

© Instagram Rose loved the timing of her face

However, the star has confessed that initially she was concerned about the routine, fearing it would be "a patronising stunt" that cast deaf people as victims instead of being an empowering moment.

"I was up for the idea, as long as it wasn't a patronising stunt," she explained. An attempt to get the pity vote, all sad, dreary and 'poor me'. It [the initial routine] was what hearing people think deaf people experience. Very insular, cut-off, small. It was so sad. And that's not me."

© BBC Rose and Giovanni won hearts with their silent routine

After reworking the routine, Rose embraced the dance as it began to feel "more true" to her. She went on: "It was only at camera rehearsals in the studio, when I was told the crew – who never stop – all dropped what they were doing to watch that I thought: '[Expletive]. This might be a big deal.'"

Rose and Giovanni have remained close friends and they delighted fans earlier in the month during a surprise reunion that was shared on social media.

© REX The duo remain close

Their partnership has continued to be referenced on the show, as when Amanda Abbington discovered that she would be dancing with Giovanni, a rose was one of her 'clues' towards their pairing.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis' new BBC documentary leaves viewers emotional

PHOTOS: Rose Ayling-Ellis shows off sky-high legs in tiny shorts for dazzling appearance