Kate Garraway looks unreal as she reveals jaw-dropping transformation

Kate Garraway went all-out for Globals's Make Some Noise as she dressed as one of her music icons, and she looked almost unrecognisable as she dressed up as legendary Culture Club frontman Boy George.

To the tune of the band's iconic 1983 hit Karma Chameleon, Kate dressed up as the singer and was transported around London on the back of motorcycle. The radio presenter had Boy George's look down to a tee with a bowler fit adorned with multicoloured strings, an eye-catching dress which was finished off with some beautiful rainbow-coloured makeup.

In her caption, the 56-year-old joked: "I may not have fooled anyone as @BoyGeorgeOfficial, but it was great fun cheering up London for #MakeSomeNoise with @SmoothRadio," finishing the post off with a party popper and purple heart emoji.

However, fans were quick to support the star's effort as one said: "Good choice Kate you looked fab," and a second added: "You are such a good sport Kate," and a third shared: "You're a star," finishing the post off with a star emoji.

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Kate truly embodied Boy George

Kate shared also shared the post from Global on her Instagram Stories, as she commented: "Thanks for being such a great #makesomenoise muse @boygeorgeofficial." She finished the clip off with a purple heart emoji and tagged Smooth Radio.

Kate's moment of fun comes as she continues to look after husband Derek Draper, who requires around-the-clock care after contracting COVID-19 and suffering from serious effects because of the virus.

© Shutterstock Kate is usually a host on Good Morning Britain

Last month, she joined Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson on This Morning, where the TV personality spoke about her children Darcey and William, and how they have handled their dad's long-term health struggles over the past three years.

Speaking about how the strength of her love has helped Derek and herself through hard times, Kate added: "And love for him, for the Children. He is most alive when they're around. They are unbelievable. I haven't really talked a lot about them in some ways, but they've had their own traumas and it's not my story to tell.

© Shutterstock Kate is now a full-time carer for Derek

"So maybe one day they'll tell it, I want to try and protect them in that way, but they've been amazing with him in their different ways. They're so intuitive and it is love, I guess, isn't it."

Kate also spoke about a very difficult period of her life after she suffered a health crisis herself and was forced to miss Good Morning Britain after suffering heart palpitations and vomiting on the way to the studio.

© Shutterstock Kate has been open about the challenges she faces with Derek

"I don't want to make it about my health," she explained. "But I think it was one of those times where you think - it was serious - and it was at those moments when I thought, 'I'm now properly failing at everything.'

"I didn't feel like I was being a great mum because I was so stretched. I didn't feel like I was being the best advocate for Derek. I didn't feel like I was doing anything. And I thought, 'My God, I can't even go on air. I'm a useless employee.' And you just have one of those massive crunch moments, don't you?

© Getty The star enjoyed the light-hearted moment

"The thing is though is that I'm so flipping lucky because, you know, ITV, great bosses, supportive employers. I work at Smooth Radio, they've been amazing too. And I still get to come to work where there are millions of people who are just in this suffocating bubble of loving the person they're caring for. But also thinking, how do I make this work?"

